The Iowa women’s basketball team had some extra fans on its bandwagon during its run to this year’s national championship game.
“I was a huge Iowa women’s basketball fan this whole postseason,” said Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory.
It wasn’t just Gregory, either. The entire Wildcats team wanted to see the Hawkeyes win the whole thing, and players kept up texting conversations with each other about it throughout the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa came up just short, though, falling to LSU 102-85 in the title game on Sunday. However, it was still a historic season for the Hawkeyes, who finished with a record of 31-7.
After Iowa’s final victory of the season — a 77-73 upset win over then-undefeated and No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday — Gregory took to Twitter to repost a video originally published by the official K-State women’s basketball account in November.
The video showed the final moments of one of the Hawkeyes’ few losses this year — an 84-83 overtime defeat at the hands of the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on Nov. 17.
“I wanted them to win the national championship, so we could say, ‘We beat the national champions,’” Gregory said. “But saying, ‘We beat the national runner-up,’ is pretty cool, too.”
That loss was Iowa’s first of the season. At the time, the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 4 in the nation, making it K-State’s highest-ranked win since it beat No. 4 Iowa State in 2002. It was one of only two Iowa losses to unranked opponents this year.
The Hawkeyes led for 33 minutes, 43 seconds in the game, while the Wildcats were ahead for just 1 minute, 51 seconds. K-State trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and seven in the second, and didn’t claim its first lead until there were 6 ½ minutes left in the third period.
“It was a hell of a game, a hell of a game, I thought, for 40 minutes,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie afterward.
Gregory and point guard Serena Sundell each scored 24 points in the contest, but Iowa's star Caitlin Clark put up a game-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
The national player of the year, Clark dazzled audiences with her superlative play and her cheeky yet well-deserved swagger. She averaged 27.8 points per game this season and led Division I with 8.6 assists per game. Unsurprisingly, she rewrote many school and NCAA records, including breaking the all-time best for total points in an NCAA Tournament by a man or woman with 191.
Gregory was one of the many people who found herself drawn to Clark’s demeanor and ability.
“I love watching Caitlin Clark,” she said. “I think I’m her biggest fan. I really like what she’s done for the game. … I was watching her, being like, ‘I beat you.’ That was just so cool.”
Clark has occasionally garnered criticism for what has been framed as an overly emotional and at times arrogant disposition on the court, something Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said was a double standard between the men’s and women’s games.
That boiled up into (perhaps manufactured) controversy in this year’s tournament. During the Hawkeyes’ Elite Eight win over Louisville, Clark waved a hand in front of her face in mimicry of professional wrestler John Cena’s characteristic move, which has come to mean, “You can’t see me.”
During the closing seconds of the national championship, LSU’s Angel Reese performed the same move in Clark’s direction and then pointed to her ring finger to indicate the hardware her championship team would soon receive.
Some commentators characterized Reese’s behavior as “classless,” while others argued that condemning Reese for the same thing Clark did a few days earlier was another double standard for acceptable conduct between white and Black players.
Clark dismissed any notion that what Reese did was inappropriate.
“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” she said in an interview with ESPN. “I’m just one that competes, and she competed. … We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. You know, Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game – the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball, is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her and even the entire LSU team. They played an amazing game.”
And Gregory doesn’t see anything wrong with that kind of action, either. In fact, she sees a model for herself going into next season.
“I want to play more like (Clark),” Gregory said. “I am fiery sometimes, but she’s on another level.”