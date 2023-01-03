Of course I can’t blame Deuce Vaughn, and I of course wish him the best. Like all K-State fans, I feel privileged to have gotten the chance to watch him these last three years. Pure joy, on the field and off.
But I would like to make the case, while I still have a chance, that he’d be better off in the long run staying in college another year, rather than turning pro. I’d make the same case to Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Cooper Beebe, by the way.
Why? Because life is short, and its meaning is determined by people and relationships and legacies – not by dollar signs.
I should concede a few things: By going pro, he’ll probably make north of $650,000 a year in salary next year. That’s a lot of money. As a projected middle-round pick, he’ll also have a shot at making an NFL roster, which is a dream come true for kids who play the game from the time they’re 7.
I get that. I also understand that he could blow out a knee playing at K-State next year, and thereby vaporize all the money he would have made in the pros.
All true. All reasonable. I might have done the same thing at his age, and I might even have advised my kids to do the same thing a couple of weeks ago.
Three things shifted my thinking.
One: My dad died, as you probably know if you care enough to read this far in this column. Writing his obituary brings to mind not the money, not the status, not the clothes or the cars or even the wine collection. It brings to mind what he achieved – what he did to make the world better. It brings to mind my memories of him, my brother’s memories of him, his grandchildren’s memories of him. Loving, and being loved.
Two: We decided, after flip-flopping a couple of times, to go ahead and drive to New Orleans to watch the Sugar Bowl, figuring that’s what Dad would advise. While wandering around there we bumped into a few former K-State players, including Ell Roberson and Jaime Mendez, who we talked to for awhile. Saw Jonathan Beasley in line at the men’s room. That sort of thing. Well, guess what? They’re middle-aged guys, and there they were, just fans like the rest of us, reconnecting with their alma mater, meeting up with old teammates.
Three: That guy on the Bills, nearly dying on the field Monday night.
Again, life is short. What really matters, in the end, is loving and being loved. It’s building relationships and legacies.
Deuce Vaughn is the second-best running back to ever play at K-State, behind only Darren Sproles. He already has a tremendous legacy. Leaving a year earlier than he has to doesn’t diminish that legacy, but it does eliminate a chance to build on it. Perhaps, if the Cats won another championship, and if Deuce had another year like the one he just had, he could be the best ever. Regardless, he’d have more, better and deeper relationships here in Manhattan – and that, in the longer run, is what I think he’ll miss.
One way or another, I hope I see him at the pep rally for the Orange Bowl in 2043, wearing purple with me as the Cats get ready to play Alabama again, this time for the national title.