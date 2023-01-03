Of course I can’t blame Deuce Vaughn, and I of course wish him the best. Like all K-State fans, I feel privileged to have gotten the chance to watch him these last three years. Pure joy, on the field and off.

But I would like to make the case, while I still have a chance, that he’d be better off in the long run staying in college another year, rather than turning pro. I’d make the same case to Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Cooper Beebe, by the way.

