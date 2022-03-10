Nobody’s asking me, but I’d like to add one name to the list of candidates for the head coaching job at Kansas State:
Tim Jankovich.
Jankovich is a Manhattan guy, a K-Stater, and a flat-out winner. He’d give the job everything, and he wouldn’t leave, and he’d win, starting the minute he got here.
Jank is currently the head coach at SMU, where he’s won twice as many games as he’s lost. He’s won the league regular-season and tournament championships at SMU. He wins everywhere he goes.
That goes back to his playing days, back to when he was a kid. He led Manhattan High to the state title game, one of only two times that has ever happened. Then he went to K-State, where he started at the point for Jack Hartman to lead the ‘Cats to the NCAA tournament every year he played. When Ronaldo Blackman hit that shot to beat Oregon State and put K-State on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it was Jankovich who passed him the ball.
I could recite the resume, but he also coached under Hartman and Lon Kruger. He spent time at KU under Bill Self – which some rabid fans like me might question, but which any rational person would have to concede is a plus. (Note: KU hired Mangino, which worked out pretty well for them.) You want to slay the giant, you’d better know the giant’s weaknesses. I’m referring to KU, not Mangino.
Let me concede a couple of points: Jankovich is not a spring chicken anymore. At 62, he’s only three years younger than Bruce Weber. So you’re not going to get the guy for 30 years.
He’s not a red-hot prospect, rising through the ranks. He’s not as popular a pick as Brad Underwood, another K-Stater who’s obviously had tremendous success but who appears unaffordable. And he’s not as recent a K-State guy as Steve Henson, who is struggling as the head coach at UTSA. Jacob Pullen says he wants to get into coaching, and while we’d all love to see the guy who kissed the Powercat manning the sidelines again, he’s probably 10 years away from ready.
Thing is, Jankovich is not just a placeholder. Even if his age means he’ll only be here 10 years, he’s going to give you 10 years of winning.
SMU this year is 22-7, with wins over Houston, Cincinnati, UNLV, Memphis and Vanderbilt. They’ll probably go to the NCAA tournament. Of course.
This is what Jankovich does. He wins. He will keep winning until he hangs it up for good. It’s just a question of where he’ll be.
I have no doubt that he’d put K-State on great footing for the future. This is his hometown, his alma mater. He would understand what it means to succeed Jack Hartman and Tex Winter and Jack Gardner, and he’d do whatever it takes to honor that legacy.
It wouldn’t take anything other than what he’s been doing, ever since he was at Manhattan High.