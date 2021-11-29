Let me start by saying something unfashionable: I feel just a little bad for football fans of Texas and Oklahoma.
That sounds ridiculous, given the amount of success those programs have had, and the fact that they’ll be swimming in even more money soon. It probably sounds like sour grapes, or maybe patronizing, coming from the newspaper guy in Manhattan, Kansas.
But hear me out.
This summer, when those two giant programs announced that they were leaving the Big 12 Conference to join the Southeastern Conference, fans there were overjoyed. The SEC is the biggest money-engine, and the place where football national championships are generally determined.
All we could really say — here in left-behind-land, where we were afraid K-State would end up in a second-tier conference, with television revenue decimated — was, “Gee, we wish you wouldn’t go.” And then, when it became clear that the deal was already done, “Good riddance.”
But now, with a regular season in the books, and with a major coaching development over the weekend, it should be abundantly clear to fans of those programs that Texas and Oklahoma are making a colossal mistake. A giant, historic miscalculation.
Texas went 3-6 in conference play, losing at home to KU, which hadn’t won a road conference game since the Bush Administration. Only seriously delusional fans will think that prospects will improve with more money from a larger television contract with the SEC. The problem in Texas has never been a shortage of money, or a shortage of talent.
Oklahoma, meanwhile, lost its coach. Lincoln Riley announced Sunday that he was leaving to take the job at USC.
Certainly Southern Cal is a big-time job, but all else being equal in 2021 that’s at best a lateral move. Oklahoma is among the best jobs in the country; they’ve consistently competed for championships ever since Bob Stoops got it turned around in 1999. USC has been in the dumps since Pete Carroll left, and anything less than a conference title there will get you fired.
The thing is, all else is not equal. Oklahoma is moving to the SEC, where to compete for championships the Sooners will year after year have to beat Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida. In the Big 12, the Sooners had to beat Texas, and then every now and then K-State or Oklahoma State or Baylor will catch lightning and pose a serious challenge.
The path to the playoffs is a lot clearer in the Pac 12, where Mr. Riley will have to overcome...what? Oregon? Maybe UCLA from time to time?
Mr. Riley would make plenty of money either way. A guy coaching at that level is motivated by one thing, really, and that’s championships. Those are going to be much harder to come by at Oklahoma now. That’s reason enough to...what is it he said? Find a new challenge?
I’m sure Oklahoma will find a good football coach, and they’ll have success at some point. Texas will also surely improve. But, as Texas will tell you, it’s not automatic. And as Nebraska will tell you, leaving the Big 12 is not some sort of magic trick. Anybody hear much out of Colorado football lately? Where'd A&M go again?
The Big 12 has weathered the crisis, and by adding four schools will remain a viable conference for the foreseeable future. But the revenue from TV contracts flowing into Manhattan and other college towns in the conference will decline, and that hurts, since the TV appeal without Texas and Oklahoma is diminished, and since the money will be split 12 ways instead of 10.
The truth is, there’s really only one beneficiary of the conference shakeup: ESPN. They suckered Oklahoma and Texas into making the move, so as to bolster the value of their deal with the SEC, and then they tried to destroy the rest of the Big 12 by goosing other conferences to pick at the bones.
Texas and Oklahoma? Sure, they’ll have more money. But fans don’t revel in money. They revel in championships, and those are going to be much harder to come by. Lincoln Riley just told you so.