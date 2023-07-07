The notion that they’re going to put some corporate name on Bramlage Coliseum isn’t particularly shocking. The Bramlage family, after all, earned the honor through donations in the 1980s that helped build the place. Plenty of other athletics facilities involve the names of donors.
What’s new, and what gives me the heebie-jeebies, is the notion that the name is not even for sale. It’s for rent.
Evidently there’s a ticking clock, and whenever the university decides that it’s time for a new pile of money, it can evict the current tenant – err, namesake – and bring in a new one. What have you done for me lately?
This is, of course, driven by the insatiable need for more money in college athletics, something from which we have benefitted greatly in Manhattan. I hate to look a gift horse in the mouth.
And it raises a broader question: Where to draw the line? I mean this more generally, applying to the university itself. Or even beyond that.
I’m reminded of a gag by a former state legislator, David Adkins, who said he planned to name his first-born child “Western Resources” in exchange for a large enough gift from the electric company at that time. I’m reasonably confident he didn’t follow through.
Will it be “Koch Industries Administrative Center,” rather than Anderson Hall? Would they call the engineering building “Black and Veatch Hall”? Would they change the Union to the “Conoco Phillips Student Center”?
Come to think of it, would they change City Hall to the “Red Lobster City Government Building” in exchange for a local location? (OK, sorry. Just an easy laugh line.) How about we rename the whole town Bezosville, in exchange for, oh, a few billion?
The general philosophy across the university has been to name buildings for campus leaders. Anderson, Wefald, Rathbone, and for that matter, Seaton and Holton. Ahem. But that has shifted over time in favor of donors, particularly (although not entirely) in athletics: Beach, Goss, Ward and Brenda Morgan, friends of mine. For that matter, Bramlage. Even Wagner, the lotto winner whose name went on the turf at the football stadium, until that turf was replaced. The Berney Family Welcome Center; the Morris Family Multicultural Center.
So where’s the line? Is that line moving?
I guess there’s de-facto protection for the name of purely academic buildings here, although I’m not sure I can clearly enunciate why the art museum doesn’t count, or why the multicultural center on campus is on the other side of the line. At KU, they’ve named the business building for Capitol Federal, the bank. So evidently that’s not where the line is.
And, once they cross that line here, then what are the limits? Or are there any?
If it’s a free-for-all, here’s an idea: Let’s rename Bramlage for the thousands of donations that have come in over the years to the athletics department. Let’s call it Ahearn.