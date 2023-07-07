The notion that they’re going to put some corporate name on Bramlage Coliseum isn’t particularly shocking. The Bramlage family, after all, earned the honor through donations in the 1980s that helped build the place. Plenty of other athletics facilities involve the names of donors.

What’s new, and what gives me the heebie-jeebies, is the notion that the name is not even for sale. It’s for rent.

Recommended for you