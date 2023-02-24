There’s not a lot more I can say about the Ahearn gym, which faces the wrecking ball in a few months. Mistake, in my view. Still hard to fathom knocking down a pool when we’re scrounging around for money to build one, and destroying extremely nice basketball/volleyball courts when we had to levy a tax to create new ones around town.
Anyway, let’s consider the elephant in the room: the future of Ahearn Fieldhouse, because it’s on the same path. As you probably read, K-State just hosted the last college athletics event ever in the old barn — an indoor track meet. Track, like volleyball, tennis and basketball before it, is moving out. Newer digs up north at College and Kimball.
They say there’s no plan to knock down the fieldhouse, built in 1951, and I believe them. There’d be an enormous uproar if they tried; people have deep emotional connections to the place, mostly because it was the home of a tremendously successful men’s basketball program its entire existence. Bramlage, its successor, suffered by comparison because the team was relatively lame for its first two decades.
But unless we can come up with a productive use for it, sooner or later, Ahearn has a date with a bulldozer.
It’s just going to sit there, costing the university money. Eventually, a college dean or a university president is going to look at the heating bill in the winter and say, “We’d be better off torching giant piles of 20-dollar-bills.”
The decision point will come when, say, the ventilation system breaks down, or the roof gets hit by lightning. Worth noting: Ahearn’s predecessor, Nichols Gymnasium, caught fire and sat there, a burned-out shell of itself, for decades. Finally they fixed it up and put the drama people in there.
So what’s the potential use? Well, Kemper Arena in Kansas City has become a fieldhouse for youth sports; that’s worth considering. A museum, or a hall of fame? A rodeo arena? The capital of the world for pickleball? A storage shed for Chinese spy balloons? You folks out there are more creative than I am, so I would imagine there could be several plans. I note that there’s a strong local effort coming together to fix up the Wareham Theater for contemporary use, after years of relative underutilization. Smart people, good will, creative thinking, and, of course, money.
Time is the enemy here. The longer the thing sits there, the closer to the wrecking ball it gets. They call this “condemnation by neglect,” and it is exactly what is happening to the Natatorium and the Ahearn gymnasium. Too costly to fix; makes economic sense to level.
So let’s get our heads together, and get to work. The clock is already ticking, and if you can’t fathom that, just wait a couple of months when you’ll see the heavy equipment move in next door.