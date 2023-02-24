There’s not a lot more I can say about the Ahearn gym, which faces the wrecking ball in a few months. Mistake, in my view. Still hard to fathom knocking down a pool when we’re scrounging around for money to build one, and destroying extremely nice basketball/volleyball courts when we had to levy a tax to create new ones around town.

Anyway, let’s consider the elephant in the room: the future of Ahearn Fieldhouse, because it’s on the same path. As you probably read, K-State just hosted the last college athletics event ever in the old barn — an indoor track meet. Track, like volleyball, tennis and basketball before it, is moving out. Newer digs up north at College and Kimball.

