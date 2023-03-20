It was almost exactly a year ago that I really noticed Markquis Nowell.
It was March 24, the day K-State introduced Jerome Tang as the new basketball coach, and all the players were there. Young Mr. Nowell, the 5-foot-nothing point guard, was in the row right ahead of me. So was Nijel Pack, the star of the team in the season that had just finished.
What I noticed, and what I said to several people after the press conference, was that Nowell was clearly the alpha. Not Pack, despite his on-the-court scoring abilities. And what Nowell was showing was some really, really positive vibes.
I didn’t know the guy well enough to tell if that was an act; all I could tell at the time was that the other guys clearly followed him.
Anybody who says they could see what was coming in the next 360 days is a liar. Nobody could have known that. But now here we are, with K-State in the Sweet 16, behind a rookie coach and a roster that includes only two players from last year’s squad.
One, Ish Massoud, hit a big three-pointer in the win Sunday over Kentucky. The other was Nowell, who played probably the best basketball game I’ve ever seen a K-Stater play in the NCAA tournament. I never thought I’d witness anything even close to Jacob Pullen’s 28-point game against Xavier in 2010 the Sweet 16 in Salt Lake, but I’m convinced Nowell just did it. He went for 27, with nine assists and three steals.
Both guys put their teams on their backs in the biggest moments of a big game. Rolando hit that shot to beat Oregon State in 1981, so that’s got to be up there, too. Barry Brown drove for the layup in 2018 to beat Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Pullen put up 34 to embarrass Jimmer Fredette and BYU; Mitch Richmond had 27, with 11 rebounds, against No. 1 Purdue in 1988. Curtis Redding had 32 on Providence in 1977. Steve Henson put up 35 against Xavier in 1989. I never saw Boozer or Murrell; I concede they might have been better.
It’s all debatable, of course, the grist for sports-bar discussions ‘til Kingdom Come. I’ll take Nowell, 2023, Kentucky.
Point is, it was Nowell’s team a year ago, and it’s his team now. The difference is that, while Mr. Pack took the money and went to Miami, Jerome Tang assembled a staff and a team around Nowell that allowed this moment to present itself. Tang, of course, gets a whole lot of credit, as he should. Gene Taylor as well.
The seeds were there. You could see it, not just in the enthusiasm and joy that Tang displayed on that day, but the whole alpha-man vibe with Nowell. Nobody knew it, least of all me, but in retrospect, the fact that he was the undisputed leader – and the kind of leader he is – made all of this possible.