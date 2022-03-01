It’s reasonable to assume that Bruce Weber will coach his last game in Manhattan Saturday.
I’d like to encourage anyone marginally interested in K-State basketball to go show their appreciation. And I know that’s a lot of you out there, even if you’ve momentarily lost your appetite. Some of you have no doubt grown impatient in the past three seasons; maybe some of you never liked Weber from the get-go.
I don’t know anything beyond what’s already been reported, but I can’t see how Weber will be back next season. His boss, Athletics Director Gene Taylor, is faced with an all-or-nothing choice – he’s down to the last year of his contract so you either have to give Weber a new five-year extension or you have to let him go. There’s no real in-between. And since the team has struggled the past three seasons, and fan interest has dwindled, it seems a foregone conclusion that he’ll be gone, either by retirement or outright dismissal.
I can’t really argue.
So the question is: How does it end?
It should end with a real outpouring of gratitude. Saturday is the last chance to show that, barring some oddball turn of events.
Bruce Weber won two conference championships. The last time K-State won the conference in men’s basketball? It was 1976-77; Jack Hartman was the coach, and Mike Evans was the star. The coaches since — Lon Kruger, Bob Huggins, Frank Martin, and more — couldn’t get that done.
Between the time K-State won the league in basketball and Bruce Weber came along, there was the Reagan Revolution, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the collapse of communism, and K-State got to No. 1 in the polls in football. Jon Wefald came and went. I was in grade school; now my kids are all out of high school.
You could contend that Weber’s first team here was essentially Frank Martin’s players, and that’s true. But he got it done. You could argue that Weber blew up the roster a couple of times, sending us into a tailspin, and that’s true. But he also rebuilt the team and won a second conference title, entirely with his own guys. That team went to the Elite Eight — which is as good as any of those coaches I just mentioned ever did.
The guy has run a clean program in a dirty era. He has connected with the past, and he has been unfailingly good to people around here.
He came in cursed with bad luck: he followed an extremely popular coach, and he walked into an in-state rivalry with a juggernaut coached by the very guy he followed at his last job. In that sense he was doomed from the outset. He shot himself in the foot a few times, too.
But if you removed his name, and you removed that baggage, and you decided you want to hire a new coach based on his record, think about this: Can we get a guy who’s gone to the Final Four, who in his most recent job won two Power 5 conference titles and got to the Elite Eight, and who’s operated without a whiff of scandal, and whose players play really hard for him? Uhhh…. Lonnie? Wanna come home? That’s about it.
He’s had real trouble winning close games two out of the last three years. But the reality is his record in close games is actually quite good outside of those couple of years.
Look, I sound like I’m arguing for him to keep his job, and I think that argument is over.
All I’m saying is: We ought to go out and thank him one more time.