Sometimes it’s at the football game, sometimes it’s at one of the basketball games. It’s not pretty: The thug wielding the chair. Throwing bananas at Donnie Von Moore. Throwing hot dogs at Curtis Redding. The band in the anatomical formation. Gavin Flopper.
It’s rarely the game itself, at least for the past generation. K-State has dominated in football, and KU in basketball. Didn’t used to be that way, kids. When I grew up, you could count on K-State beating KU in basketball. And you could count on K-State losing to everybody in football.
Anyway, this year’s Moment happened before the game, which is not entirely unprecedented. Les Miles provided The Moment a few years ago with his week-ahead lockerroom “Who is K-State?” speech. Hysterical.
This year, it was the sermon from Jerome Tang, who continues to turn everything he touches into gold. He repeated the message, standing above the din, preaching to the throng on the court after the overtime win at Bramlage.
He said that K-Staters need to let go of the hate. By hating KU, K-State fans are allowing KU to retain control over them. They’re “living rent-free” in our heads, as he put it
He’s exactly right. Hating KU makes everything about KU. Re-framing fanhood as a matter of love – that is, K-Staters should love their team, rather than hating their rival – puts purple at the center. In one year – heck, in a few months – Jerome Tang is reframing the entire rivalry. It’s amazing, but more to the point, it’s right.
I say this as a lifelong K-State fan, who earned his, shall we say, dislike of the other guys. They wave our wheat. They call us Silo Tech. They look down their noses, and they come in here with their five-star recruits, from Darnell Valentine to Grady Dick – and they act like they own the place. They don’t even deign to anoint us the real rival.
So yeah. I learned to dislike them. Dislike them a great deal. The late, great Charlie Hostetler once introduced me in a speech this way: “Ned is the kind of guy who, if KU was playing Red China, he’d root for Red China.”
I watched them knock out Mitch and Steve in ‘88, when we had beaten them twice before that year, when we had more NCAA tournament wins than they did. They got the title, and the nickname, and we…well, Lonnie left a year later, and we went in the dumps for a generation. Huggie resuscitated the thing, and Frank brought the anger, and, man, that fed the fire, tapped into all that history and resentment.
But I’m on board. Hate leads to f-bomb chants, and unhealthy fixations, and, for that matter, flying planes into the twin towers and Jan. 6. Love? Well, I can love my team. Pete Carroll, the great football coach, said we should love our rivals, since they make us better, they make us the best versions of ourselves.
Not sure I can go that far, at least not yet. But Tang has persuaded me. We’ve hung on to hate for quite awhile; it’s time to let it go.