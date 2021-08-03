It appears certain now that Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 Conference and join the Southeastern Conference.
It’s a major blow for Manhattan, and Lawrence, and for other college towns in the current Big 12 configuration. That’s because television contracts to broadcast conference games will be greatly diminished by the absence of those two powerhouse football programs, and those contracts amount to tens of millions of dollars a year pumped into the local economy. One firm that has studied this in depth has estimated that the whole thing will mean up to $250 million in reduced annual economic activity at K-State, and an elimination of 1,915 jobs.
It’s giant, in a town of this size. It’s like wiping out all the jobs at the hospital, GTM, and CivicsPlus.
What’s most difficult is that there’s nothing you can do about it. There’s nothing I can do about it. There’s nothing Chris Klieman or Bruce Weber or Gene Taylor or Richard Myers can do about it, not really. The decisions are being made in Austin and Norman and, most importantly, Bristol, Connecticut. That’s the headquarters of ESPN, where the television network executives pulled the strings to manipulate all this.
It’s not right, but railing against ESPN is going to make us in Kansas sound like a bunch of kooks, or sore losers, 21st-Century agrarian populists bearing pitchforks. Who’s going to join us? Only half of Iowa cares. Oklahoma State might be red-hot, but half of that state is enthused that OU gets to join the big, bad SEC. Three or four schools in Texas are mad, but do you think Texas lawmakers are going to do anything to get in the way of UT doing what it wants?
The rallying cry of the eight schools remaining in the Big 12 at the moment is to stick together, and that makes sense in the near term. Perhaps they can poach a few schools from a different conference, or form an alliance with another major conference, such as the relatively weak Pac 12. In fact, let me tip my cap here to Jon Wefald, the former K-State president who suggested in a position paper such an alliance a couple of years ago. Had that deal been made, perhaps OU and UT wouldn’t be heading for the exits.
In the longer run, though, I suspect that the momentum will be on the side of scattering. We’re probably headed to four 16-team conferences, and hopefully K-State and KU will be together in one of them. “Hope” is not a plan, but it’s about all we’ve got.
The only thing that could prevent this is some larger-scale reform of college football. And the only way to make that happen is to get at the truth of what has happened in the past few months. The Big 12 says it has evidence that ESPN was manipulating all this. That’s outrageous, and I tend to believe it, but that evidence has to get out to the general public.
There are only about three ways for that to happen: It could be leaked to a reporter, it could come out in a lawsuit, or it could be subpoenaed by lawmakers. The Big 12 is highly unlikely to sue ESPN, since ESPN is its main source of revenue. I doubt a reporter can get hold of the evidence at this point, although we will of course try, and maybe somebody with a conscience will leak it. That really leaves Congress, which is why I wrote recently that Sen. Jerry Moran ought to call for hearings.
What then? Well, we as the public and our elected representatives will have to decide what we want, based on the best obtainable version of the truth. Do we want college football to be simply a television show, with communities like Manhattan judged by the number of TV screens we can flip on? Do we want all this to become a sort of minor-league NFL operation? Do we care about geography, or historical rivalries? Do we want somebody to run it, with the interests of the public in mind, or not?
Those are big questions. If we don’t answer them, we are, in fact, answering them. We will head where we’re already headed: It’s just a television show. And all that really matters are the ratings.
But first, how about the truth?