It’s difficult for me to convey the impact of Ernie Barrett on K-State, and on Manhattan. One of the reasons it’s difficult for me is because I’ve never actually experienced anything else. Neither have any of you, I’m guessing.
Ernie, who died Friday, was Mr. K-State. I use that nickname without quote marks because, well, it’s more than a nickname. It’s a statement of fact.
Put it this way: There are two statues outside our big stadiums. One is Bill Snyder. The other is Ernie Barrett.
That’s it.
Ernie was the star of a basketball team that made the championship game of the NCAA tournament – the best a K-State team has ever done. He became a coach, and then a fundraiser, and then the athletics director, and then, well, he was essentially employed to be Ernie Barrett. In that sense, he is to K-State what George Brett is to the Royals.
By the time I came along as a conscious being, he had already gone through that metamorphosis. He was always there. He was like, I dunno, oxygen. You assume it’s there; you never think about it, but without it, you’d die in minutes. Ernie was, in one way or another, behind everything.
What I remember about my individual interactions with him is that he made me feel like I was part of the team, part of the brotherhood. It wasn’t just the crushing handshake, although that of course was his calling card. It was the way he pulled you into him WITH the handshake, conveyed to you with it that you were in on some sort of secret society. He was saying: Welcome, brother. Good to see you again.
It somehow felt inclusive and exclusive at the same time. It made you feel included, but it made you feel special, as if not everybody got to be included. The funny part is that, in fact, everybody did get to be included. He was not about exclusion.
I played against him once in a game of doubles, when he played tennis around here in the 1980s. That was my game, not his…but, my goodness, he was pretty good and he was intensely competitive. I don’t remember much about the individual points, but I remember at the end getting the handshake and the bear hug.
The other memory that will stick with me, I think, is the bear hug he gave Bruce Weber in 2018. That came after K-State beat Kentucky in the Sweet 16 on Barry Brown’s driving layup in crunch time. The beauty was, on the one hand, that the win was a measure of redemption, since Ernie’s team lost in the 1951 finals to Kentucky. So it was a hug of thanks. And on the other, it was a hug of acceptance, a public welcoming of Uncle Brucie into the innermost circle of K-Staters. Whatever criticism you might have about Bruce Weber, you’ve got to give him that.
That’s the way Ernie was, I guess. He welcomed you. He just pulled you in.