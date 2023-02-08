There sure are a lot of echoes of 1988 around here lately. The K-State men’s basketball team is among the most prominent.
Each team, each year, is unique. But this year’s version reminds me in a couple of significant ways of the team that year, when Lon Kruger was the coach, Steve Henson was the point guard and Mitch Richmond was the unstoppable force.
Markquis Nowell, this year’s point guard, just broke Henson’s single-season assist record from that 1988 season. He’s probably the best point guard here since Henson, although Denis Clemente was awfully solid, too.
Henson was an athletic freak who could jump out of the gym, whereas Nowell is an energizer bunny who can make shots from Mike Evans range. Different guys, certainly.
But both had an ability to find the open man, run the offense, defend, and shoot free throws. Lots of similarities.
Henson had Mitch Richmond, who could hit outside shots, back down defenders underneath, and hit midrange jumpers. He was one of the very few we’ve ever had here who could simply get his own shot. Need a bucket? Just get it to Mitch and get out of the way.
Nowell has Keyontae Johnson, who is about as close to Richmond as we’ve had. Well, I suppose Michael Beasley was like that, or actually better. But Johnson can likewise bull his way to the bucket, pull up midrange or hit the outside shot, a lot like Mitch.
That 1988 team was Lon Kruger’s second, resurrecting the program after a few mediocre years at the tail end of Jack Hartman’s great era. Not too dissimilar from current circumstances, although Jerome Tang’s by far the best PR guy there’s ever been at K-State. Lonnie was a hometown boy, the returning hero, and that of course had its own appeal. Tang is a bolt out of the blue.
Other ‘88 echoes? Well, Manhattan High football, for one. The Indians just won the state championship in November; the last time they hoisted that trophy was in 1988.
K-State enrollment, for another. Last time enrollment was as low as it is now was ‘88. That’s when it began a long-term rise, predominantly under Jon Wefald, the new president. It peaked in 2014 at about 25,000. We’re down 20 percent since then. There’s a new president at K-State, and he’s focusing on enrollment decline. Will there be another echo?
Incidentally, K-State basketball in ‘88 split with KU in the regular season, beat them in the conference tournament, and then ended up losing to them in the Elite Eight. KU won the national title that year, and the fortunes of the programs went in fundamentally different directions from there. If not an echo, how about a mirror image?