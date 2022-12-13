A few thoughts about Bill Snyder and Mike Leach, who died at age 61 Monday after a heart attack.
Leach was a football coach who managed to transcend football. He did so by breaking just about every mold you could imagine, which was – and still is – highly unusual. By doing that he demonstrated the power of original thinking.
He was, in many ways, the polar opposite of Bill Snyder. In other ways, he was cut from the same cloth.
Leach, who made his mark at Texas Tech, tossed many conventions out the window. His offense threw the ball all the time. He split his offensive linemen wide apart, rather than packing them in the middle of the field. He trained his players as if he was coaching basketball, rather than football. He went for it on fourth down.
This flummoxed more traditional coaches, including Snyder. Leach was 4-1 against the Great Man; most of those games weren’t close. Some of that has to do with timing – Leach’s best teams at Tech came in years that were Snyder’s worst. But it also has something to do with the way Leach’s unorthodox schemes tied Bill’s teams in knots. As a K-State fan watching those games, it seemed somehow unfair, as if Leach refused to play by the regular rules.
Other coaches took note, and so the Big 12 became the home of wide-open offenses who copied Leach’s approach.
He left Tech after 2009, but I always felt that the evolution he caused forced Snyder to adapt when he came back again – which is why the smashmouth game with the fullback and the running QB worked so well against all those teams who knew nothing but defending the five-wideout Air Raid offenses. Hence a league title in 2012.
Remember, Snyder was, early on, a five-wide guy, with Chad May and Kevin Lockett and that crew. That’s how he tried to beat Nebraska and Colorado, power running teams at that time. So in a sense, he and Leach were soul brothers – zigging when others zagged. Snyder also innovated with the QB run game before anybody else with Michael Bishop – that’s why Urban Meyer came here to copy it when he got Tim Tebow. And so on.
Snyder, though he had a quick wit and a dry sense of humor, generally attempted to be as boring as possible in interviews, so as to avoid giving the opponent any bulletin-board material and to keep his players focused on only one thing.
Leach? He went on minutes-long rants, including lengthy tangents, about anything and everything. About how he hated candy corn. About players listening to their “fat little girlfriends.” About how you always ought to elope rather than have a wedding, or else you’ll get terrified by all the females in your family for months. About the weather, including his preference for the phenomenon of raining mud in west Texas. About pirates.
Even about Snyder, who Leach once said he suspected was a sorcerer. And about Manhattan. And Snyder’s shoes.
Let’s just close with that. Here’s what he said:
”You always stay at the same hotel because there is only one in Manhattan, Kansas. Every time we have ever been there, there is this gigantic frat party going on right next to where our meeting rooms are … One year, the trip coincided with Halloween. I am walking (in) and son of a gun if there's not a guy standing there that looks exactly like Bill Snyder. He’s got him a purple shirt. He's got a clipboard. Bill Snyder's got a trademark that he wears Nike Cortezes, and he's got some deal with Nike that they go through all those old warehouses and they find Nike Cortezes to fit Bill, and Nike Cortezes are some of the best shoes they have ever had.
Quite frankly, I don't know that Nike has made a better shoe than the Cortez. I have a lot of respect for Nike, but that was one of their masterpieces. I actually asked Bill to send me a pair, but he never has. They had their shoes done up so it looked like the Nike Cortezes. As we are walking the meetings, for a second I did a double take and think, 'What is Bill Snyder doing here?' It wasn't Bill, but it was a pretty good costume."