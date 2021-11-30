First, let me say that this is not going to happen. Not now, anyway.
But it’s sort of instructive — or at least entertaining — to think about. I’m talking about resurrecting the ghost of the Big 8 Conference.
What if we could just hit the reset button? What if we could use the Wayback Machine and emerge in 1993, and we knew then what we know now?
Would we really go down the path of the Big 12? Or could we take a look around ourselves — in the old Big 8 — and just say: You know, this is pretty good right here?
Think about what that conference would have: Oklahoma and Nebraska, both football powerhouses at that time, routinely competing for national titles. K-State, on the rise with The Great Man Himself at the helm. Colorado on the cusp of a national championship in football. Big flagship schools from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa and Colorado, all together in one conference.
Not bad. Not bad at all.
No, we did not have Texas, or Texas A&M. True. Those are giant assets. But looking back on it now, the whole adventure of getting them in our conference lasted 25 years, and then, poof, gone on down the road. And here’s the thing: That adventure also cost us Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri.
Think about that. If you could imagine, in the early 1990s, that our conference was going to lose the flagship schools in all the states surrounding us, but in the exchange we’d gain TCU and Baylor...oh, and we’d have to road-trip to Cincinnati and Morgantown for away games...would you take that deal? Orlando is nice, certainly. BYU is a national brand. Sure.
But no. You would not take that deal. Gimme OU rather than Houston. Gimme the Cornhuskers over the Bearcats. I’ll take hating on Mizzou, rather than ginning up some sort of dispute over shades of purple in Fort Worth.
I mean, it was fun to see Mahomes play at KSU Stadium. It was fun to watch Bishop pancake that UT linebacker in ‘98. It was delicious to see Klein send A&M off by bulling over the goal-line to win that bazillion-overtime game. A ton of money flowed in. Huggie and Frank, and Magruder hitting the buzzer-beater against Baylor. Sure. The middle-screen to Sproles. Yep. Great times.
But now, looking forward? No way in the world. My guess is, if you administered truth serum to Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri fans, they’d say the same thing. They’re all just scuffling along in the middle (or bottom) of the pack. If they haven’t already realized it, what with Lincoln Riley ditching them, I’d guess Oklahoma fans would agree, too. If not, I’m guessing they will in a few years.
Texas and A&M? Oh, they have no real loyalty here, and so they’re just fine with the conference-hopping. Back in the mid-1990s, their conference (the infamous Southwest) was collapsing in the midst of the sacks of cash being handed out to players by the governor. So they took the deal and landed in the Big 12, at least for awhile. Now they’re in the SEC, and they can just go east for their games rather than north. More money.
Of that old Big 8, only KU, K-State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State are left. If you ask any of them, they’d take the old Big 8 back right now.
(History tangent: The Big 6 started in 1928, including KU, K-State, Iowa State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska, adding Colorado in 1948. My great-grandma, who lived just west of the tennis courts at City Park, used to say: “We never should’ve let Colorado into the Big 6.” So this stuff has been going around awhile. Anyway, Oklahoma State was re-admitted — another tangent there — in 1960, and the Big 8 lasted until 1996.)
Would the Big 8 be stable today? Oh, probably not. While it would have giant strengths, it also appears that college sports is headed toward four giant 16-team conferences. But it’d be a great place to start.
Could it have survived the quarter-century that we’ve just been through?
That’s impossible to know. Again, if we knew then what we know now, maybe. But we didn’t, because we never do, and people at that time made the best decisions they could. Those people include our own Jon Wefald, who was in the middle of the creation of the Big 12, the existence of which certainly had great benefit to our town for a quarter-century. So I’m not complaining.
All I’m saying, really, is that if you administered truth serum to fans of all those schools today, right at this moment, they’d all resurrect the ghost.