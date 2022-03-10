We don’t get to ride on the coaching carousel very often around here, so I want to issue a warning as a reminder: You are going to hear a pack of lies.
The next three weeks, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor will be hunting for the second-highest-rated public employee in Manhattan. It’s an important hire for a $78-million-a-year business here in our little burg.
The thing you have to remember, as you read message boards and Facebook posts and listen to your friends during spring break, is that nobody who’s talking really knows anything. Them who talk don’t know, and them who know ain’t talkin’.
What that means is that all the rumors you hear amount not just to zero, but to LESS THAN ZERO. I put that in all-caps because it’s important that you understand that. You are being lied to on purpose, because it benefits somebody to lie to you.
Remember how this all went after Bill Snyder retired? You saw the same stuff I did, heard the same conversations. The job had been offered to Seth Littrell, they said. Done deal. Oh, wait, it got hung up because of some sort of issue about keeping the assistants in place.
Malarkey. Every bit of it.
You know why that rumor was being circulated?
Because it benefitted Littrell. I’m not saying he started it. I’m not accusing him or his agent of lying. But he stood to benefit from a reworked contract at his current job, and his agent stood to gain a percentage of that bump in pay. That’s what happened. Meanwhile K-State hired Chris Klieman.
This is what happens in coaching searches. An agent pumps a rumor about a guy, and then the interest in that guy goes higher, meaning the price tag of getting him – or keeping him – also rises. This also serves the interest of message boards and websites that try to goose traffic by publishing speculation that riles up fans. That is, in fact, the business plan.
Right now there’s a list of so-called candidates for the job vacated by running off Bruce Weber. You know where that list is coming from? Thin air. So-and-so is an up-and-comer, or so-and-so is a K-Stater, or whatever. That’s fine, and I don’t really object to that sort of speculation at the outset. It’s entertaining.
But once you start hearing that somebody is the leading candidate, or that so-and-so is under serious consideration, be very, very leery. Somebody’s most likely trying to sell something.
I’m very proud of The Mercury’s own reporting on these matters during my tenure. We never fell for the story that Gary Patterson had been hired, or the Littrell rumor, either. We have broken the actual stories. We’ve gotten it right.
That’s because we try to sort through the self-serving rumors, and we get multiple sources, as close as possible to the decision-makers, and we think carefully about these things. So it is possible to navigate through to the truth.
But I’m not writing this as a promotional piece for The Mercury. I’m writing it as a public service so that you don’t get suckered in by the lying that’s about to start.