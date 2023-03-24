There have been a lot of great point guards at K-State over the years, but I think Markquis Nowell’s performance in the past week has surpassed any of them.

Young Mr. Nowell set an NCAA basketball tournament record Thursday night with 19 assists, leading the Wildcats to a win over Michigan State. That win moved K-State into the Elite Eight, where the ‘Cats will play Florida Atlantic.

