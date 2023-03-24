There have been a lot of great point guards at K-State over the years, but I think Markquis Nowell’s performance in the past week has surpassed any of them.
Young Mr. Nowell set an NCAA basketball tournament record Thursday night with 19 assists, leading the Wildcats to a win over Michigan State. That win moved K-State into the Elite Eight, where the ‘Cats will play Florida Atlantic.
I said in a column Tuesday that Nowell’s play against Kentucky in the previous round was the best NCAA tournament performance by a K-State player I had ever seen. Which is saying a lot, because there have been several great ones. But I have to revise that, because the game he just played against Michigan State was even better.
Which means, I think, that he has to be viewed as one of the greatest point guards in K-State history. On the basis of this tournament, I’d say the best.
Lon Kruger was the conference player of the year twice. Steve Henson was an All-American. They’re clearly at the top of the list up to this point. Denis Clemente was tremendous. Anthony Beane was as clutch as anybody, and didn’t have a lot of help. Same with Eliot Hatcher.
Some might argue for Jacob Pullen and Mike Evans, two of the greatest players in the history of the program, but I’m setting them aside for the moment because they weren’t true point guards. Same with Barry Brown. They were all shooting guards, at their best. Brown had Stokes, Pullen had Clemente, and Evans had Scott Langton.
Nowell, as I wrote Tuesday, is the true alpha, the unquestioned leader of this team. He’s the guy making the plays happen. His array of passes – his ability to see a passing lane that didn’t seem to exist – has been breathtaking. He can also shoot long 3s, and drive for layups, if the defense gives him that.
Both Kruger and Henson ran much more structured offenses, a reflection of the Jack Hartman philosophy. They both committed fewer turnovers than does Nowell – gotta take the good with the bad, you know – and they could both score as well. Henson was an athletic freak who could jump through the roof, and he never missed free throws. Both were unquestionably in charge, the way Nowell is now. And Nowell plays in a perfect system for him; Jerome Tang gives him quite a bit of freedom to wing it.
As an aside, the best comparison with this team, in my estimation, is the 1988 squad featuring Henson and Mitch Richmond, whose current parallel is Keyontae Johnson.
Another aside, a note of caution in what might be seen as breathless hagiography: This team has won two games basically by a single play. That’s the way major college and pro sports work at this level – and if the one play goes the other way, then all the breathless hagiography is about the other team, and fans look for somebody on our team to blame. The difference is razor thin.
Also, while we’re on the subject, for anybody assuming a spot in the Final Four given that the next opponent is a mid-major, I would just say these words: Loyola in 2018, and Butler in 2010. They knocked out the ‘Cats in the Elite Eight. Remember, anybody still playing at this point is really, really good, no matter the name on the front of the jersey.
But if I had to pick anybody — currently in college basketball or from the entire history at K-State — to run the show on Saturday, I’d take Markquis Nowell.