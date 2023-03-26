When I was a sophomore in college, K-State made the Elite Eight in the NCAA basketball tournament. It was 1988, and the ‘Cats had a great year led by a young coach who was resurrecting a great program.
It had been 24 years since the program had made the Final Four, but nobody made that big a deal of it at that time, because, for one, the Final Four wasn’t as big a deal then as it is now. But also because, truthfully, K-State was a basketball school and it was reasonable to expect that it was just a matter of time. We’d been to the Elite Eight just seven years before, and multiple times in the 1970s.
Time rolls by more quickly the older you get, and it's shocking for me to realize it’s been 35 years since that 1988 season, which ended miserably with a loss to KU, a team we’d beaten twice before that year that nevertheless ended up winning a national championship. It's been half again longer from that year to this than it was from 1964 to 1988. How'd that happen?
In all those years since, we’d been to two more Elite Eights – in 2010 and 2018 – but still hadn’t gotten to the Final Four. That’s the pinnacle of the sport, a cultural event on par with the Oscars and one peg down from the Super Bowl.
So it’ll be 60 years next March, and of course it’s unlikely that the stars will align in any particular year to get to the Final Four. It would’ve been reasonable to anticipate it this past Saturday afternoon, when the opponent was Florida Atlantic – not, say, a UConn or a Duke or Kentucky or North Carolina.
But that was also the case in 2010, when the opponent was Butler, and 2018, when it was Loyola. In none of those games – nor in the one Saturday against FAU – did the Wildcats play their best. They competed, for sure, but they had a chance to pull away and change the dynamic of the game, and they couldn’t make the shots. So, as most games at this level do, the outcome came down to a play. FAU made it; K-State didn’t. That’s it.
Oh, and by the way, the difference between K-State and both Kentucky and Michigan State was also razor-thin – basically one play in each game. To keep having things break your way is very, very unlikely, and to have enough of a talent advantage to make that irrelevant is nearly impossible. Too much talent, too much parity, even in coaching.
Sooner or later, given high-quality teams, perhaps one will break through. I thought there were more such chances on the horizon in 1988, but things turned for the worse for a generation. Things pivoted for the better this year with arrival of Jerome Tang, clearly a transformational figure. Just like the impossible – K-State becoming a football power – occurred with the hiring of Bill Snyder. You never know.
We can hope.
It was, I thought, symbolically fitting that we watched the game with our one-month old granddaughter. The last Final Four appearance was just shy of four years before I was born. Maybe she’ll see the next one.