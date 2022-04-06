It’s tempting, when you’re a lifelong K-State fan like me, to sink into bitterness.
KU wins the national championship. Great. Just fantastic.
To avoid the likely emotional demons, Angie and I Netflixed the new Cumberbatch Western instead. Weird movie, unsettling, but far less disturbing than what I guessed was coming on TBS.
Hang on. I’m working through it, aiming toward magnanimity. I’ll get there; I hope you come along.
They are our rival. I grew up three blocks from Ahearn Fieldhouse in the 1970s and 1980s, learning to root against them. It wasn’t hard. They were the big dogs and we were the little guys; they didn’t even deign to call us their rivals.
See what I mean? I can’t help it. I have dark, even violent, urges that I’m not proud of, when I hear their fight song or watch their fans waving our wheat. It stems from the zero-sum-game mindset that sports encourages, where their win means our loss.
So the evolution since 1988 all feels wrong, a violation, some sort of nightmare – as I’ve said before, K-State was every bit the basketball power up through the late 1980s. Then it all went south. Or 90 miles east. Dystopia.
No sense rehashing. The point is, things changed.
Like it or not, K-Staters like me have to acknowledge the grand sweep of the accomplishment. KU has won national titles in 1988, 2008 and 2022, and has won so many conference titles I’ve lost track. We can quibble about paying Ed Manning. We can rage against the disingenuousness of Good Ol’ Roy. We can count the steps by Svi Mykhailiuk. We could grow our hair long, rooting for the FBI to do something with Nonstick Bill’s texts. All with plenty of justification.
But the reality is that KU has become a truly great basketball program in the last 35 years, and K-State has not.
We have to acknowledge that accomplishment. Not just that: We need to embrace it.
They are Kansans, after all, descendants like us of those who chose freedom over slavery, who endured the Dust Bowl, who made a home out of this beautiful hard land. To have accomplished something great speaks not just to them, but to all of us. It is – or at least it should be – inspiring. Great accomplishments can start here.
Which brings me to a point about rivals. We really should want our rivals to be great. We should. The reason is simple: If we want to be great, if we want to become the best we can be, then our rivals can help drive us there. By competing against greatness, we can become even better.
That’s not easy to embrace when they’re the Evil Empire, and when their win is our loss. Maybe it starts there: Their win can be our win, too. If we get right to work on beating them next time. Their championship elevates us, too.
So, to Bill Self and KU, I say, congratulations. You’re the champions, and that reminds all of us what we can do here in Kansas. Keep it up.
See? I got there.