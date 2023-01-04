A thought about the Wildcat hand-signal, something that’s emerged in the past couple of years.
Basically, I was against it. Now I think I’ve changed my mind.
I’m referring to the hand gesture that looks like the picture above.
It’s that way because it looks a little like a Powercat, and because it appears to represent a “W” and a “C,” which of course serves as an abbreviation for “Wildcats.”
The gesture hasn’t been around long. I have no idea who invented it, but in the past few years we’ve started to see students at football games making it while mugging for the camera. It bubbled up from the crowd; it wasn’t imposed from above, thank goodness. Not the Ron Prince power towel gimmick, in other words.
It’s taken on new prominence since Richard Linton became the university president. He flashes it at every available opportunity, including when he was introduced as the new hire in front of a room of suit-wearing muckety-mucks in Forum Hall in the Student Union a year ago.
It seemed, oh, I guess the right word is “sophomoric,” meaning it looked like a person who thought he knew what he was doing when he didn’t know what he was doing. Nobody in that crowd, I guarantee, was flashing it.
Put it this way: Richard Myers never did it. Nor did Kirk Schulz or Jon Wefald, nor, so far as I can find in the available historical record, Joseph Denison in 1863. Bill Snyder? Nope. Not Bruce Weber. Not Chris Klieman when he was hired.
Fast-forward a year. The hiring of Jerome Tang made it even more prominent, and, as with everything else Tang has touched thus far, it turned to gold.
Even that didn’t quite change my mind. I found myself this fall still muttering: Stop trying to make that a thing!
What did? Simple: New Orleans.
Walking around a big city, seeing other people in purple, it became a group affiliation gimmick. All you had to do was flash that signal to one another and you knew you were fam. It became a replacement for the head-nod, an otherwise universal Kansas acknowledgment. (The other one, of course, is the one-finger wave from the steering wheel to a driver coming the other way down a rural road.)
So I guess I’ll give President Linton a pass, and maybe even some credit. The damn thing works, and it’s going to stick, and it’s even (as I have learned) occasionally useful.
It’s not nearly as universally recognized as the Texas Longhorn hand sign, and it never will be. It’s got less of a track record than “pistols firing” or “guns up” at Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, respectively. But I suppose those things are irrelevant; obscurity, and therefore exclusivity, might in fact be the point.
If you know, you know.