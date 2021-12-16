I love college football. For three decades, I’ve loved nearly everything about the game itself, what happens between the lines, the pageantry and ritual of fall Saturdays.
I’ve come to realize in recent weeks that it’s an abusive relationship, this love of mine. I keep going back, thinking it’ll change this time, all the while knowing deep down that it’ll just get worse. I’m being used – my emotions are being turned into cash, and my passions are being manipulated. I know it. You know it, too.
College football is, at root, a television show. The actors, the directors and the producers are fighting about the money, as they all always do. Everybody just goes wherever they want in pursuit of that money. That’s all it is. The coaching carousel – combined with the carousel of player transfers – in the past month has made that completely clear.
From a business standpoint, I can’t object. It’s a business that has benefitted our little Midwestern college town tremendously. The Big 12 Conference – which makes the deals with the TV networks to show the games – funnels nearly $40 million a year here. That’s been climbing upward year after year, with a dip for the pandemic.
The coaches – and the support staff, and all the other people – are paid giant salaries, relatively speaking. They live here, they buy homes here, and cars here, and they go to the grocery store and they buy big-screen TVs for their living rooms. They are your friends and neighbors; their kids go to school with your kids.
So what we have is a television-driven economic engine that we’ve prospered from, really since at least the inception of the Big 12 in the mid-1990s. That growth is giant in a town of 50,000 people. The Chamber of Commerce would be doing handstands if it could claim that it had lured an employer here of that magnitude – $40 million a year, pumped in from the vapor, in exchange for television rights? What’s the problem?
Well, the problem is that those of us who remain loyal to one team – the fans, the people who are here year after year after year – are suckers. We’re lured in on the false premise of a connection to our favorite college, a supposed connection to the idea of higher education, some sort of link to a public mission.
Meanwhile, everybody else is cashing in. Coaches are leaving one big-time program for another. They’re getting paid $10 million a year, with unlimited use of private jets for their families. It’s as if we’ve hired the Saudi royal family to teach 18-year-olds how to run the option.
Players jump ship at will. They’ll go wherever they can have the best shot at making a bunch of money. It’s free agency. Boosters have set up a fund to pay the offensive linemen at Texas $50,000 per year, and that’s completely legal. How can you possibly argue against that, when coaches ditch their contracts, when their new employer pays off the old one? What, the old white-guy coaches should be able to, but not the young black-guy players?
If this were all just a minor-league professional football franchise operating here, putting 50,000 in the stands seven Saturdays every fall and drawing a national TV audience, there’d be no issue. But when it’s connected to a public institution that exists to educate young adults, and when the pay for the people who do the work connected to that mission has not in any way kept up with the growth of pay in sports, then there’s a problem. That’s the root of the disgust that so many of us feel. We feel swindled, snookered. The connection is a total ruse, a smokescreen.
Side note: A major practical problem, at least for K-State, is that the money train is likely to slow drastically in a couple of years, when Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 and thereby cut the television contract value. We’re probably talking about a decline of tens of millions of dollars a year, and, well, as I said before, those jobs and salaries are those of your friends and neighbors.
But that’s just a logistical problem with the money and where it goes, not an argument about right and wrong. That’s just a business problem.
Those fall Saturdays, wearing the purple, hearing the Wabash Cannonball? That’s not a business matter. And so, yeah, I’ll probably go back for more. Sure, I’d rather be with somebody who really loved me back, but, well, if Rubley can develop, and if Deuce stays healthy, and since Daniel Green is coming back, I think we have a shot to make some noise in the league next year, and, man, it’s just so cool to feel that adrenaline surge when Deuce jukes out the linebacker and breaks free, and…