The revelation that ESPN is manipulating college football conference alignment is the sort of explosion that leads to major reform. I can’t begin to figure out what shape that reform will take, but it is, in many ways, the last straw.
It is clear that ESPN has been directly involved in maneuvering Texas and Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference, and has been conducting talks to try to move three to five other schools out of the Big 12. Local note: From what we can gather, none of those talks have involved K-State, and the doomsday scenario is that K-State and Oklahoma State would be left as the only schools remaining in the conference, with nowhere else to go.
ESPN’s actions are clearly an interference with contracts that bind the Big 12 together, such that the conference could win a giant lawsuit against ESPN. The threat of that lawsuit could slow all this down, but I doubt it stops.
So, what we have is a television network conspiring with powerhouse schools and conference officials to destroy one conference, so as to benefit itself. Nobody oversees ESPN, and the NCAA has essentially ducked out of any real responsibility for college football.
The pandemic made crystal clear that college sports is ultimately just a television show. The coaches and the players are essentially actors on a stage, and the conferences and the schools are more or less agents and producers, getting paid a lot of the money.
Meanwhile, college athletes can now get paid for using their names on t-shirts, or for showing up at a kid’s birthday party. A supposed amateur athlete is now incentivized to go to whatever college has the boosters and market size for him to make a lot of money. The rich — and the big — will get richer and bigger.
Is this what we want? Is this what Americans want from college sports?
No. But I don’t know who is in position to fix it. Not the NCAA. Not the conferences. Not colleges themselves.
So….what? Congress?
Somebody needs to step in and come up with a rational proposal, and the wherewithal to implement it. Perhaps that ought to be our own Bill Snyder, a man so universally respected that he could bring everyone together. But he’s not a young man anymore, and the system that would have to be created would probably have to be substantially different from what has come before. We can’t just re-create what existed in 1993. He’s smart enough to know that, but he also has earned the right to simply enjoy his retirement.
I said very recently in this space that K-State has a lot of strength, and would probably remain in competition for championships at the highest levels of college sports. I still believe that.
But that was before the revelation that ESPN is the puppeteer here, moving the puppets around to put on the best show, which is outrageous. There are going to have to be major, major changes.