A rather inconvenient – but telling – news story emerged last week. In it lies a lesson about the nature of truth, journalism, sports agents, and, unfortunately for those of us who are K-State fans, Collin Klein and Jerome Tang. There are lessons that go way beyond college sports, too, so bear with me.

The background is this: Klein traveled to South Bend a couple weeks ago to meet with Notre Dame about that school’s open job as the offensive coordinator for the football team. Klein, a former K-State quarterback who was a Heisman Trophy finalist, has that job here right now. Local hero.

Recommended for you