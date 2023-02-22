A rather inconvenient – but telling – news story emerged last week. In it lies a lesson about the nature of truth, journalism, sports agents, and, unfortunately for those of us who are K-State fans, Collin Klein and Jerome Tang. There are lessons that go way beyond college sports, too, so bear with me.
The background is this: Klein traveled to South Bend a couple weeks ago to meet with Notre Dame about that school’s open job as the offensive coordinator for the football team. Klein, a former K-State quarterback who was a Heisman Trophy finalist, has that job here right now. Local hero.
A week ago, journalists – starting with national reporters and then some of the regional ones who cover K-State – reported that Klein had turned down an actual job offer at Notre Dame. The reporters attributed that to sources whom they did not name.
K-State fans lapped up that story, of course, praising Klein for turning down what must have been gobs of money from a top-tier program like Notre Dame in favor of returning to help lead his alma mater to greater glory.
That might, in fact, be true. It’s certainly a nice warm and fuzzy framework.
Here’s the problem: Late last week, Notre Dame’s athletic director said in writing that he hadn’t offered the job to anyone. So, uhh…
Somebody’s lying.
Is it the Notre Dame AD? Certainly could be. If he had been turned down by Klein and others, that makes him look weak, and so he could be lying to save face. He included a weasel-word – “formally offered” – in his comment that could allow him to claim he’s not lying, but, come on.
Or is Klein lying? No, I’m not saying that. Klein hasn’t said anything. As I said, the stories of him turning down the Notre Dame job are based on the say-so of unnamed sources, not Klein himself.
Those sources could be other K-State officials, who of course have every interest in pumping up the notion that they beat out Notre Dame to keep Klein. That’s invaluable PR. But who did they hear it from?
I suspect, in fact, that this is all the work of sports agents.
To start with, Klein has an agent; that person’s job is to get Klein the most money possible. Agents take a cut, so that agent has a direct interest in Klein getting a big fat raise. Agents lie as a job requirement.
It just so happens that Klein’s agent is the same as the agent for the head coach at Notre Dame.
If that agent floated the initial story that Klein was interviewing, and that Klein turned it down, that sets Klein up for, at worst, a big fat raise at K-State. The agent will get a cut of that.
Journalists try to do their jobs as well as they can, reporting on this stuff. But the reality, in the coaching carousel that happens every year, is that they also allow themselves to be used. They allow themselves to become leverage for somebody to get a raise or a new job. People around here swallowed the bait, reporting that Seth Littrell was the front-runner for the K-State job that Chris Kleiman got. It was never true, but it earned Littrell a hefty bump at North Texas.
Here’s the reality: Bill Snyder was a complete anomaly. These coaches all have agents, and those agents are out trying to get them job offers elsewhere. If Jerome Tang’s agent isn’t burning up the phone lines to the AD at Texas, then he’s not doing his job. I’d bet a lot of money he’s doing exactly that.
That is not to say that Tang will leave. It is not to say that Klein will leave. Those guys have to make decisions that involve factors that go beyond money.
All I’m saying is that it’s become entirely clear that somebody is lying. Who? Follow the money.