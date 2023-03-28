03102023-mer-spt-kstatembb-12
Buy Now

From left, Kansas State center Jerrell Colbert, guard Anthony Thomas and forward Taj Manning watch their team in shootaround during halftime of the Wildcats’ game against TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament on March 9, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Colbert, Thomas and Manning all redshirted this season.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

NEW YORK — Even though Kansas State’s season just ended, it’s not too early to take a look at what the Wildcats’ roster could look like in Year 2 of the Jerome Tang-era.

The Wildcats will lose a large group of impactful seniors this offseason, including Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson, Desi Sills, Tykei Greene, Abayomi Iyiola and Nate Awbrey.

Tags

Recommended for you