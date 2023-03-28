From left, Kansas State center Jerrell Colbert, guard Anthony Thomas and forward Taj Manning watch their team in shootaround during halftime of the Wildcats’ game against TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament on March 9, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Colbert, Thomas and Manning all redshirted this season.
NEW YORK — Even though Kansas State’s season just ended, it’s not too early to take a look at what the Wildcats’ roster could look like in Year 2 of the Jerome Tang-era.
The Wildcats will lose a large group of impactful seniors this offseason, including Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson, Desi Sills, Tykei Greene, Abayomi Iyiola and Nate Awbrey.
The Wildcats bring in a talented three-player freshman class, ranked 15th in the country by 247Sports. Point guard Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames, shooting guard Robert “R.J.” Jones and power forward Macaleab Rich probably will have to carry some of the load in 2023-24.
How much of the load depends on the transfer portal. With very few exceptions, Tang and his staff came up aces in their first foray. Now that their proof of concept season is complete, one would hope that attracts an even higher caliber of athlete.
But before they worry about that, the K-State staff needs to focus on securing the guys who will be returning, guys like Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Cam Carter, Ismael Massoud and David N’Guessan. Keeping that veteran core intact, especially after this Elite Eight run, will be huge for continuity.
“My good friend Paul Mills, who just took the Wichita State job, was at Oral Roberts and his team won 30 games this year with guys who stayed,” Tang said after Saturday’s loss. “You’ve got to have the right environment. When we were at Baylor, the national (transfer) average in college was 43%. I think it’s higher than that now. At Baylor our average was 16%, and the reason it was so low was because, one, we told the truth in recruiting, and two, we loved the guys when they were on campus.”
“We showed them that we cared about what was important to them and then how what was important to them, if they were willing to sacrifice a little bit, it would allow us to achieve our goal as a team and them as individuals to achieve their goals.”
Then you have to see if you can leverage this year’s success into landing several key pieces out of the portal. Depending on who returns, one initial need for the roster is a veteran point guard to help Carter and Jones carry the load.
The final piece of the puzzle are the redshirts. Tang has raved about the progress that guys like Taj Manning, Anthony Thomas and Jerrell Colbert have made behind the scenes. If one includes true freshman Dorian Finister, who wasn’t a redshirt this season but got very little on-court opportunities, you have promising young core that could breakout and be very helpful next season.
“What (Florida Atlantic coach) Dusty May is doing is being able to get guys to redshirt and then come along and see how they’re going to fit in and he’s telling them their plan,” Tang said. “I hope to do that, too. I’ve got a group of guys that we redshirted this year and so next year will be their second year in the program. And then the third year in the program, they’re going to be able to help us win. My job next year is to make sure in the second year of the program that I help them see the big picture and that they’re willing to come back and be there in the third year.”