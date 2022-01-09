Kansas State women’s talented freshmen continue to surprise and impress and Saturday’s 71-61 win at West Virginia was proof positive of just that.
Point guard Serena Sundell and shooting guard Jaelyn Glenn carried the water for the Wildcats, who struggled offensively versus a Mountaineer team bound and determined to take star junior center Ayoka Lee out of the game.
The two freshmen combined for 41 points (21 for Sundell and a career-high 20 for Glenn) and led the comeback effort after the Wildcats trailed by as much as nine midway through the first half.
Sundell also turned in nine assists and five rebounds to go along with just five turnovers which was a big improvement from the five points and nine turnovers she recorded earlier in the week at Oklahoma State.
"We saw a really confident Serena really handle the basketball well in the second half and yeah, really did a nice job and you could just see not only doing a nice job of not having the turnovers but delivering the passes on time to people that are open," head coach Jeff Mittie said. "So she grew. She's grown up a lot in the last two games."
Glenn hit six 3s in the game, four of which came in the second half and also grabbed six rebounds which was the second most on the team behind Lee.
K-State was without senior guard Cymone Goodrich and junior forward Emilee Ebert, leaving K-State without two of its better interior passers which made getting Lee the ball, at times, a nearly impossible task through the first half.
Lee went into half with just four points but finally, along with her teammates, she managed to break down West Virginia in the paint, ending the night with 14 points and 12 rebounds along with five blocks and two steals.
The double-double is her 10th this year and the 39th in her career which ties her with Wildcat legend Nicole Ohlde for second all-time in K-State history.
Those efforts secured the Wildcats’ sixth-straight win, their fourth in a row on the road and the second consecutive Big 12 road victory.
"This is the first (game) that we didn't get off to just a great start,” Mittie said. “This was the first one where it was kind of a grind … we were down one point at the end of the first quarter and in the huddle (it) was like we're down 15 …To their credit, this is a close team. This is a team that trusts each other. This is a team that's committed, and you can see them really grow through the adversity and that's what you're going to have to do throughout the season. So yeah, back to back road wins in the Big 12, we'll take them every time."
Things were about as bad as they've been all season in first half on the offensive end.
The Wildcats were shot a dismal 29.1% from the field and — with the help of nine turnovers in the first two quarters, nearly trailed by double-digits midway through the second quarter.
K-State came out of halftime down seven, 35-28, but with a different mindset, hoping to find the cohesion on the offensive end that has made the Wildcats so successful to this point in the season.
"I thought our assistant coaches had a great half,” Mittie said. “They really brought some good suggestions. We were really struggling and were struggling getting this group connected. But I think we got them on the same page. And then we started to get a little more of an open floor.”
K-State closed out the third quarter with a 14-4 run and led by three heading into the fourth quarter after Glenn nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to punctuate the run.
The two teams traded 3s back-and-forth to start the fourth quarter, but a 7-0 Wildcat run immediately following that put K-State firmly in control.
The Wildcats’ lead broke double-figures with a minute and a half to play and K-State hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute to close things out.
Lone possession of first place in the Big 12 will be up for grabs on Tuesday when No. 12 Iowa State (14-1, 3-0) travels to Manhattan. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and it will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.