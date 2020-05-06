Frank Martin and John Currie didn't always see eye to eye. That isn't in question. The degree to which it factored into Martin's decision to leave Kansas State for South Carolina in March 2012 still is.
And during an interview with Sports Radio 810 on Tuesday, Martin didn't dispute that a rift had developed between himself and Currie, then Kansas State's athletics director.
"Our relationship — everyone blames our relationship for me leaving ... I'm not going to sit here and tell you that's completely false," Martin said. "But it's not the reason I left."
Martin explained that his departure, more so than a feud with Currie, centered around two factors: his mother-in-law, who was battling cancer; the Jamar Samuels saga, which saw the fifth-year senior ruled ineligible the night before a third-round NCAA Tournament game against Syracuse — a contest that also doubled as Martin's final appearance as the Wildcats' coach.
His mother-in-law's health, Martin said, put a "tremendous strain" on his wife. With young children, she couldn't travel to see her mother; conversely, her mother wasn't well enough to visit Manhattan.
Then, Samuels' suspension came down, stemming from his acceptance of $200 from his former AAU coach.
"That, to me — to this day — I think that's one of the biggest injustices of all time with a young person," Martin said. "I never agreed with it when it happened. I didn't agree with it the next day. I don't agree with it now, eight years later. Because of that moment, it frustrated me and made me want to listen (to offers)."
Ten days after K-State's 75-59 loss to Syracuse, South Carolina formally introduced Martin as its new head coach.
"Rather than me 'running away from K-State,' which was kind of the narrative, I just kind of fell in love (with South Carolina)," Martin said. "The location — I did not want to live north. My wife didn't want to live in Florida. This gets us a lot closer to family. It was a program that was kind of down in the dumps and had been in a bad place for a while. I'm kind of stupid that way: I think I want to take on the difficult jobs."
South Carolina's pitch, Martin said, won him over.
"Eric Hyman, who was our athletics director at the time, and Harris Pastides, who was our president at the time, they sold me," Martin said. "They convinced me that I'm the human being that they believed in, that everything that I'm about is what they want our program to be about. They convinced me in a time when I was vulnerable because of Jamar and my mother-in-law."
Martin also just wanted to take a chance on himself — as he'd always done.
"I said, 'You know what? Why not? Everyone always said I was going to fail when I got (the) K-State (job). Let me go take one of the craziest jobs that I possibly can take and figure out and see if I'm man enough to get this done,'" Martin said.
Disputes notwithstanding, Martin praised Currie — now the athletics director at Wake Forest — for the work he did turning around K-State's athletics department.
"John was great," Martin said. "John came in, raised money. He opened everyone's minds to thinking that it's OK to think bigger, because at K-State, the one thing was that everyone wanted to say, 'We're little K-State.' And John came in and said, 'It's OK to think bigger and do things bigger than it's been done (before).' He motivated people to do more."
The big-picture ideas for the athletics department just didn't mesh with Martin's vision for the men's basketball program.
"Listen, I'm man enough to understand and be willing to accept that I'm a different flavor. I'm not a flavor for everybody," Martin said. "(Currie) was trying to understand my flavor. I'm ethical. I'm a good man. I do things the right way. I don't cheat. But when it comes time to coaching and the way I manage things, I get the fact that John had to 'get used to me,' for lack of better words."
Since leaving K-State, Martin has gone 147-119 (.553) at South Carolina, posting a 66-77 (.462) mark in SEC play. Though he's only made one NCAA Tournament with the Gamecocks in eight seasons, he made it count: He led the program to its first Final Four in history in 2016-17, falling to Gonzaga in the national semifinal.
He's already the third-winningest coach, in terms of victories, in South Carolina's annals. And he owns the third-best winning percentage among coaches who spent five or more seasons in Columbia, S.C.
Yet those numbers pale in comparison to his success at K-State, where he led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament four times in five seasons and netted an NIT appearance the lone year he missed out on the Big Dance. The Wildcats never finished worst than fifth in the regular-season standings in what was still a 12-team Big 12.
And perhaps most impressively, Martin went 117-54 overall. His winning percentage of .684 is the fourth-best among all K-State coaches; of the trio ahead of Martin, only the legendary Tex Winter (.689 winning percentage) coached after World War II.
Martin isn't sure what would have happened if Samuels' suspension never came to pass.
He simply couldn't definitively say whether he still would be in Manhattan.
"I don't know. I don't want to say yes. I don't want to say no," Martin said. "If he had not been suspended and we had lost, my commitment to those players, I needed to separate from the season. "
The only thing Martin could say with certainty: South Carolina — or any other potential suitors — wouldn't have been able to get in his ear as easily if Samuels had played.
"I'm not sure (about still being at K-State)," Martin said. "But I wouldn't have been as aggressive as I was (listening to other offers) as soon as the season ended."
Listen to Martin's full interview with Sports Radio 810 by clicking the embedded widget below.