Two players who rarely have seen the floor during their time at Kansas State are leaving the program.
Fourth-year junior forward James Love and third-year sophomore forward Nigel Shadd entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal Friday morning.
Both players battled injuries throughout their K-State careers.
Shadd appeared in just four games this season, totaling seven minutes. He grabbed eight rebounds and scored no points, going 0-for-2 from the field and 0-for-1 at the free throw line.
Love played in just one game in the 2019-20 campaign: K-State's neutral-site contest against Mississippi State in Newark, N.J. Love played two minutes and grabbed one rebound in the Wildcats' 67-61 loss on Dec. 14.
K-State head coach Bruce Weber announced Feb. 6 that Love would miss the remainder of the season after having surgery on his foot.
"James has had surgery and he is going to be — next time you see him, he’s going to be on that little cart,” Weber said. “Sadly for him, this is his third surgery (on his foot). I feel bad for him.”
Had Love been medically cleared to return, he would have had to serve an eight-game suspension — imposed by the Big 12 Conference — stemming from his actions during the brawl that marred the end of the team’s loss to Kansas in Lawrence last month.
A Florida native, Love missed the entire 2016-17 campaign after breaking his foot prior to his freshman season. In sum, Love had four surgeries during his time at K-State: three on his foot, one on his wrist. Last month, Weber said he wasn’t sure if Love’s college career is over.
Avoiding injuries would be a start.
"He’s got to get healthy enough to ever have a career,” Weber said. “It has not been a carefree walk in the park for him. It’s been tough.”
Love finishes his time as a Wildcat having played in 36 games, averaging 3.4 minutes, 0.5 points and 0.4 rebounds per outing.