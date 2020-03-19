Kansas State men's basketball picked up another commitment for its 2020 class Thursday.
In a video posted to his personal Twitter account, forward Seryee Lewis announced his commitment to the Wildcats. He picked K-State over offers from Georgetown, St. John's and Big 12 rival Oklahoma.
"I chose Kansas State because since Day 1 of recruitment, it always felt like a family and that always stood out to me," Lewis told Stockrisers.com "(K-State head) Coach (Bruce) Weber and the staff always promoted that I was the missing piece in their incoming 2020 class, and if I was to make the move to the school, we’ll be the new 'Fab Five,' and that sounded great to me and my family."
A 6-foot-9, 203-pound forward from Chicago, Lewis played at Compass Prep School in Chandler, Ariz., last season. Lewis is a consensus three-star prospect, receiving the rating from both Rivals and 247Sports. Lewis is the No. 282 prospect nationally — No. 12 in the state of Arizona — in the 2020 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite.
With Lewis' commitment, the Wildcats have filled their allotment of 13 scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Fourth-year junior forward James Love and third-year sophomore forward Nigel Shadd announced last week they were leaving the program to enter the transfer portal.
Lewis is the sixth member of one of the Wildcats’ most highly decorated recruiting classes ever, joining a quartet of high school signees — guards Nijel Pack and Luke Kasubke, wing Selton Miguel and forward Davion Bradford — and UTEP transfer Kaosi Ezeagu.
Miguel (No. 98), Pack (No. 124), Bradford (No. 136) and Kasubke (No. 149) are all members of the Rivals150 for 2020. 247Sports ranks the five high school commits among the 300 best 2020 prospects in the nation: Pack (No. 100), Miguel (No. 134), Bradford (No. 150), Kasubke (No. 158) and Lewis (No. 282).
The class ranks No. 14 in the country, fourth among Big 12 teams, in Rivals' 2020 rankings; 247Sports pegs it No. 21 nationally, which ranks fifth in the 10-team Big 12. It’s the highest-ranked class under Weber as well as the best in program history since recruiting rankings began.