Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge was not thrilled to see Kansas State’s name and logo appear on the bracket under the crimson Cougar head during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday.
Ethridge, a former Kansas State assistant coach and associate head coach for 18 years, has the Cougars in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, the first time that’s been accomplished in the school’s history.
Washington State had only been to one NCAA Tournament before she arrived, and that was more than 30 years ago.
So, when the first question asked in the press conference following Washington State’s selection to the tournament concerned K-State and not the Cougars, Ethridge calmly expressed her dismay with the selection committee’s decision.
“I hate that the NCAA put us in this position where we’re having to speak on old ties and things like that because it really has no bearing on this year’s team and the way we’ve prepared, what we want to do and the experience I want these players to have,” Ethridge said. “I don’t want them answering for any of that.”
Ethridge and then-Wildcat head coach Deb Patterson, now the director of player personnel and program analytics for Washington State, racked up a record of 350-226 from the 1996-97 season to 2013-14. They went to the tournament nine times, made the Sweet 16 once and won the WNIT in 2005-06.
Patterson and Ethridge were fired in 2014 after back-to-back 5-13 Big 12 campaigns.
Since then, Ethridge was hired as the head coach at Northern Colorado where Patterson was on her staff.
Ethridge moved over to Washington State in 2018 and Patterson followed in 2019.
“There’s no motivation based on K-State,” Ethridge said. “It’s just who we’re matched up with. They’re a great team and they’re a proven team. They’ve won a lot of games. They have some real big challenges for us to face. We’re just looking at it that way. Obviously, it’s been a great season for them and they have a lot to be proud of. We just want to do the next thing for our program, which is win a game in the (NCAA Tournament) and we need to do everything we can to prepare ourselves for that.”
Also on Ethridge’s staff is K-State Hall of Famer and former NCAA Division I record-holder career 3-pointers, Laurie Koehn.
Koehn, who is the associate head coach for the Cougars, understood Ethridge’s consternation with the matchup, but felt more surprised than dismayed at the prospect of facing her alma mater.
The former Wildcat sharpshooter has been coaching since 2015, and in her wildest dreams, this scenario had never crossed her mind.
“Initially, I was a little surprised that we were an (eight seed),” Koehn said. “And then, when I saw that we were playing Kansas State, there was a little bit of shock. You never really imagine… you go through all of the different scenarios of it could be this or it could be that, and you’re sitting there guessing that it’s going to be this team or that team, and I have to admit, (playing K-State) was never one of the scenarios that went through my mind.
“It brings in a lot of different emotions. You bleed purple and the last thing, in some ways, that you want to do is be in that situation where you’re going against your alma mater. But then, you kind of just settle in and say, ‘Let’s go. We’re in the tournament, and that’s exactly where we wanted to be in this time of year.’ It’s just a lot of excitement and happiness for your players that they’re getting to experience this.”
Koehn went to the NCAA Tournament in all four of her seasons wearing purple and white, including a Sweet Sixteen berth in 2002, her freshman season.
Her memories, the good and the bad, of playing in the Big Dance are still fresh in her mind and become even more vivid this time of year.
“I just remember that some of my fondest memories at Kansas State were playing in the tournament,” Koehn said. “And probably my most heartbreaking moments. By far, the most heartbreaking moments in my career were losing in the NCAA Tournament.
“I remember having such a sense of hunger as a player when it came tournament time. Such a sense of excitement and hope over what we could do and the opportunity in front of us. I think it feels the same way as a coach. It’s just a little different in that you don’t always know exactly what your players are thinking. You just hope they understand how special it is and how these are things they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”
Everything will come to a head on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C., when the two teams meet at 10:30 a.m.
“It’s tough,” Koehn said. “But it’s exciting. I’m happy for (K-State) to be in this position and back in the tournament. Obviously, (Wildcat head coach Jeff Mittie) has done a great job there.”