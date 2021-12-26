Kansas State’s Brice Vignery (88) and Attrail Snipes (81) celebrate Snipes 40-yard touchdown against Massachusetts on Sept. 5, 2009, in Manhattan. Vignery was named the 24th head coach of the Butler Community College Grizzlies on Thursday.
A former Kansas State football player has been announced as the new head coach of Butler Community College in El Dorado.
Brice Vignery, a former Wildcat wide receiver in 2009-10, was named the 24th head coach of the Grizzlies on Thursday.
“It feels kind of surreal,” Vignery said in a written statement, “but this is definitely one of the greatest days in my professional career. This is such a great community and storied program. I’m very excited to get to work. I have prepared for this role my entire career, and I am so happy that I get my first head coaching job at a place so near and dear to my heart.”
A Concordia native, Vignery played at Butler from 2006-to-2008 where he lost just one game over his two-year career, finishing 23-1 and winning a national title.
Vignery recorded three catches for 27 yards in his time as a Wildcat and got into coaching right away after graduating.
Vignary was a volunteer coach at Butler during the 2010 season while living on a couch.
He took a paid gig at Kansas Wesleyan the season after that and then returned to Butler after one season.
Vignery worked his way up the ladder and was named offensive coordinator in 2014, a position he’s held for the last seven seasons.
He takes over for Tim Schaffner, who resigned earlier this month to take a defensive coordinator position at Idaho State.