Cubs Pirates Baseball

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jordan Wicks delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday.

 Associated Press

Former Kansas State baseball pitcher Jordan Wicks earned a victory in his Major League debut Saturday as he led the Chicago Cubs to a 10-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wicks — who played for the Wildcats from 2019 to 2021 — went five innings on the mound, striking out nine and allowing just two hits. He retired the last 15 batters he faced after giving up a run and a walk.

