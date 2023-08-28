Former Kansas State baseball pitcher Jordan Wicks earned a victory in his Major League debut Saturday as he led the Chicago Cubs to a 10-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Wicks — who played for the Wildcats from 2019 to 2021 — went five innings on the mound, striking out nine and allowing just two hits. He retired the last 15 batters he faced after giving up a run and a walk.
“I think, in my dreams, I imagined that,” Wicks said after the game. “I thought it was unbelievable. Just having the guys welcome me so much today made it a lot easier, having them to lean on.”
A left-handed pitcher, Wicks was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft, making him the highest-draft pick in K-State history as well as the program’s first first-round selection. The 23-year-old made his way through the Minor League ranks with an 11-6 record and a 3.73 earned-run average in 48 starts.
However, his big-league career opened inauspiciously, as he gave up a leadoff home run to Ke’Bryan Hayes before allowing a single to Bryan Reynolds and a walk to Andrew McCutcheon. But then he struck out the next five batters to begin his streak of 15 straight outs.
“Man, what a fun night for (Wicks) once he settled in,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Home run, rocket up the middle and then it felt like the game was over, right? He just pounded the zone, found the rhythm. He can just pitch. It just stands out.”
During his senior season at K-State, Wicks posted a team-best six victories, a 3.70 ERA and a single-season school record of 118 strikeouts. That earned him All-Big 12 First Team, Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team and ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team honors.
He went 15-6 in 34 starts as a Wildcat, and his 3.24 career ERA is the 10th-best in school history while his 230 career strikeouts are the most by any K-State pitcher.
He won the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year award in 2019.