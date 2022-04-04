Former Kansas State head football coach Stan Parrish, who won both a national title and a Super Bowl, died on Sunday at the age of 75.
Parrish took over the Wildcat program in 1986 after two seasons at Marshall, where he led the Thundering Heard to their first winning season since the devastating plane crash in 1970 that killed 75 players, staff members and boosters.
In three seasons, Parrish led the Wildcats to a 2-31-1 record, beating Western Illinois and Kansas in 1986 and tying with the Jayhawks in the now-infamous “Toilet Bowl” in 1987.
Parrish was fired after the 1988 season, leading K-State to hire Bill Snyder, who would go on to orchestrate one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history.
Parrish did find success after K-State, though.
After six seasons at Rutgers following his time in Manhattan, Parrish was hired at Michigan under Lloyd Carr, where he worked with quarterbacks Brian Griese, Tom Brady and Drew Henson.
In 1997, he helped lead Michigan to a victory in the Rose Bowl and to the school’s 11th national championship.
After his time in Ann Arbor, Parrish spent the 2002 and 2003 seasons as quarterbacks coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he helped quarterback Brad Johnson to Tampa’s first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
Parrish closed out his career with stints at Ball State, Siena Heights and Eastern Michigan before retiring in 2013.
He ended his career with a 64-62-3 overall record as a head coach.