Kansas State women’s basketball received a boost Monday evening, as former Texas Tech guard Sydney Goodson announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter.
“I am so excited to announce that I’ll be playing my senior season at Kansas State,” Goodson said in the tweet. “All glory to God always. WHAT TEAM? wildcats.”
A Texas native, Goodson averaged 7.9 points per game for the Red Raiders, starting all but three games during the 2019-20 season. She also contributed 4.7 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists.
K-State will be Goodson’s third school. She started her career at Arizona State, where she played her freshman season. She transferred to Texas Tech for her sophomore season, which she sat out due to NCAA transfer rules, before playing her redshirt sophomore season for the Red Raiders.
Goodson will have two remaining years of eligibility once she arrives at K-State. She will help K-State to fill the hole left by Angela Harris, who turned in an All-Big 12 honorable mention campaign for the Wildcats last season.