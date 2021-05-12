Kansas State football on Wednesday picked up its seventh transfer since the end of the 2020 season.
Reggie Stubblefield, formerly a defensive back at Prairie View A&M, committed to the Wildcats. He announced his decision on Twitter.
“It’s a marathon not a sprint, when you mention the goals I’m chasing,” Stubblefield wrote. “To the first university that ever sent me a letter I thank you. It’s funny how God brings us all back together. Kansas State University, I’m committed!”
During his time at Prairie View A&M (it’s located in Prairie View, Texas), Stubblefield was a team captain, appearing in 45 games. He finished with 141 tackles and four interceptions as a Panther.
Now, Stubblefield will be expected to add depth to K-State’s secondary.
Other transfers who have joined the Wildcats since last season concluded include fellow defensive backs Julius Brents (Iowa), Russ Yeast (Louisville), wide receiver Kade Warner (Nebraska), tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe (Illinois), defensive tackle Timmy Horne (Charlotte) and linebacker Eric Munoz (Utah State).