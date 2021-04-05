Kansas State added some new blood to its wide receiver room Monday.
Kade Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner, announced he had committed to the Wildcats.
“New beginnings, same passion,” Warner wrote on Twitter, which included a graphic of himself in a K-State jersey. “I am excited to commit to @KStateFB!!”
Warner will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he arrives on campus.
He spent the past four seasons at Nebraska. Warner, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound wide receiver, began his career in Lincoln, Neb., as a walk-on before he was placed on scholarship prior to the 2020 campaign. His teammates also voted him to serve as a team captain last season.
He played in every game in 2020 and made four starts. Warner finished with five receptions for 40 yards. His best season with the Cornhuskers came in 2019, when he hauled in eight passes for a personal-best 101 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per catch. He put up those numbers despite missing the first four games of that season with an injury. Warner returned to play in Nebraska’s final seven games, earning a starting spot five times.
After redshirting in 2017, Warner started seven of the Cornhuskers’ final nine games in 2019. He ended with 95 receiving yards on 17 receptions — the sixth-best total on the team despite sitting out three contests.
Upon entering the transfer portal in January, Warner posted a thank-you note on Twitter.
“First, I want to thank (former Nebraska head) Coach (Mike) Riley and his staff for giving me a chance when others did not,” Warner wrote. “Without them, I wouldn’t have had this amazing experience in Nebraska and for that, I am so grateful. I also want to thank (head) Coach (Scott) Frost and his staff for having confidence in me as both a player and a leader. I have learned so much about myself, and about life in general.
“Nebraska fans are truly the best fans in America, and they have made me feel at home since day one. I want to thank them for making this journey one to remember. Finally, I want to thank my teammates. I have made personal relationships that I will forever appreciate. I love the guys on this team, and I will forever feel honored to have been your captain.
“With all that considered, this is the toughest decision I have ever had to make — but I know it’s the right one. I will be entering the transfer portal to find a new home.”
That new home is Manhattan.
The connection isn’t hard to find: Warner’s father played at Northern Iowa in the 1990s. At the time, Chris Klieman — a Northern Iowa alum who now is K-State’s head coach — was a graduate assistant (1991-92) and defensive backs coach (1993) at the school.