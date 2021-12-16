Then-Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks downfield during the first half of the team’s game against Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 20. Martinez announced Thursday he planned to transfer to Kansas State.
Kansas State possibly found its quarterback of the (near) future Thursday.
As had been rumored for weeks, former Nebraska signal-caller Adrian Martinez announced in a social media post that he planned to join the Wildcats.
“Excited for the next chapter!! #GoCats,” Martinez wrote on Twitter, including photos of himself wearing a No. 2 K-State jersey.
He picked K-State over his only other finalist, Cal, less than three hours away from his hometown, Fresno. Aside from the close proximity to Lincoln, K-State also had another advantage over Cal: Martinez’s girlfriend, Marisa Weichel, plays for the K-State soccer team.
A graduate transfer, Martinez started 38 games for the Cornhuskers over the past four seasons. That includes the first 11 games of the 2021 campaign, but he missed the regular-season finale versus Iowa with a shoulder injury. He had corrective surgery on the shoulder Nov. 24.
Martinez ended the fall having thrown for 2,863 yards and 14 touchdowns (versus 10 interceptions). He also was Nebraska’s leading rushing, carrying 133 times for 525 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns.
Martinez entered the transfer portal Dec. 2.
He left Lincoln as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in school history. Martinez served as a team captain three times, and he’s the Cornhuskers’ all-time leader for total offense (10,792), completions (670) and 250-yard passing games (16). In sum, he threw for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for 2,301 yards and 35 more scores as a Husker. He also owns the school’s single-season record for completion percentage (71.5 last year) and offensive yards per game (308.0 this fall).
Yet for all his statistical excellence, Martinez struggled — mightily — with turnovers. He tossed 30 interceptions at Nebraska, and had a whopping 16 lost fumbles. (He had 31 fumbles overall, recovering 15.)
The Wildcats, who emphasize ball security, will try to help him cut down on those giveaways.
He’ll have one year to play in Manhattan.
Given his past success, he’ll enter next season as the favorite to replace sixth-year senior Skylar Thompson. After the shoulder surgery, however, Martinez isn’t expected to be able to take part in spring practice.
That will give the other quarterbacks on K-State’s roster — Will Howard, Jaren Lewis and Jake Rubley — a chance to assert themselves without directly competing against Martinez.