Kansas State added depth to its defensive backfield Monday.
Diondre Thomas, a defensive back who spent the first four seasons of his college career at Minnesota, announced he would transfer to K-State.
“First off I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the University of Minnesota for the past four years,” Thomas wrote in a message posted on his personal Twitter account. "I’ve made unbreakable bonds with my teammates and memories that’ll last a lifetime! I wish nothing but the best for my former teammates/brothers.
“I’d like to thank (Minnesota head) Coach (P.J.) Fleck and the entire defensive staff for everything they’ve done for me from helping develop into a better player to an even better person, and with that being said I’m very excited to announce that I’ll be playing my final year at Kansas State University!”
As a graduate transfer, Thomas will be eligible to play immediately.
Thomas played in all 13 of the Golden Gophers' games last season, making four starts. He finished with 22 tackles (15 solo), three pass breakups and an interception in 2019. His best performance last season came against South Dakota, when a notched a career-high eight tackles.