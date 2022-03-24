Kansas State guard Christianna Carr looks to pass during a Feb. 10 game versus TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. On Wednesday, Carr announced that she will enter the transfer portal for a second time after a year at Syracuse.
Former Manhattan High and Kansas State women’s basketball player Christianna Carr announced Wednesday that she will transfer away from Syracuse.
In a statement posted on her social media accounts, Carr said that she had decided to spend her final season of college basketball elsewhere because of a “coaching change and the movement within the program.”
Carr transferred to Syracuse from Kansas State after the 2020-21 season and committed to play for then-head coach Quentin Hillsman. However, Hillsman resigned last August amid allegations of verbal abuse and unwanted physical contact.
“I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 remaining year of eligibility,” Carr wrote. “I think it is best for my future if I weigh out all of my options for my final year of college basketball. Thank you to my coaches for giving me another opportunity to play the game that I love. I am extremely excited for these next steps in my life and whatever God has in store for me!”
Carr started all 29 games for the Orange this season, averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She played for Kansas State from 2018-2021 and was second on the team with 15.2 points per game in her final season as a Wildcat.
As a member of the Manhattan High girls basketball team, Carr was a two-time first-team All-Centennial League selection and scored more than 1,000 points in her career.