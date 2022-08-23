030118_bball04
Former Manhattan High guard Nate Awbrey holds the ball during a game against Wichita North in March of 2018. Awbrey will be walking on at Kansas State after a successful career at Manhattan Christian College.

 Staff photo by Taylor Irby

A familiar face to Manhattan is getting a chance to continue his basketball career on a larger stage.

Former Manhattan High and Manhattan Christian College standout Nate Awbrey is Kansas State coach Jerome Tang’s first walk-on, MCC announced on Monday.

