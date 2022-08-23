Former Manhattan High guard Nate Awbrey holds the ball during a game against Wichita North in March of 2018. Awbrey will be walking on at Kansas State after a successful career at Manhattan Christian College.
A familiar face to Manhattan is getting a chance to continue his basketball career on a larger stage.
Former Manhattan High and Manhattan Christian College standout Nate Awbrey is Kansas State coach Jerome Tang’s first walk-on, MCC announced on Monday.
Awbrey will be a graduate transfer for the Wildcats and will have one year of eligibility.
Awbrey was a multi-sport star at both MHS and MCC, earning All-America honors as a soccer midfielder for the Thunder and All-Region recognition for MCC’s basketball team.
During the 2021-22 season, Awbrey helped lead MCC to a 24-9 record, which included a regular season Midwest Christian College Conference title and conference tournament win. The Thunder also made the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament Final 4.
Awbrey ended his career at MCC as just the 26th Thunder player to score 1,000 or more points and did so while fighting through an ACL tear suffered during the NCCAA tournament his junior year.
“Nate exemplifies what it means to be a Christian athlete,” MCC head coach Jordan Strom said in a written statement. “He is as competitive of a person as I’ve ever coached, but understands that life is about more than wins and losses. Off the floor, he knows how to develop relationships with his teammates and knows how to lead well on the floor. I’m so excited for this opportunity for Nate and can’t wait to see the impact he has with Coach Tang’s team over at Kansas State.”
Awbrey graduated with a bachelor’s in Bible and Christian Ministry with an emphasis in Youth Ministry.
“The opportunity to get to walk-on at K-State is amazing,” Awbrey said. “It has truly been a blessing and I can’t thank God enough for giving me the opportunity to continue my basketball career. I also want to thank Coach Tang and the entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the team. They had plenty of things they needed to do to get things rolling when they got here, and they still took the time to give someone like myself the chance to walk-on.
“I also specifically want to thank (Wildcat chief of staff Marco Borne) for walking through the entire process with me. K-State has an incredible staff of godly men who I am excited to be around and learn from.”
At Manhattan High, Awbrey was a multi-year varsity player who averaged 4.6 assists per game, which was the ninth-best single-season mark in school history at the time.
He also averaged 8.3 points per game and earned honorable mention honors from the coaches in the Centennial League.
The Wildcats will open the first season in the Jerome Tang era on Nov. 1 with an exhibition game versus Division II foe Washburn.