Nate Awbrey did not have to do a lot of convincing when he went to talk to Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang about a possible graduate assistant coaching position following the 2022-23 season, which concluded with a loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight in New York City.
The former KSU walk-on and Manhattan High and Manhattan Christian College star had fallen in love with coaching over the past season, and after giving it some thought, was ready to take that love to a new level.
“I went into (Tang’s) office and we’re just talking and he asked me what my plans were for next year,” Awbrey said. “I told him that just throughout the season, I felt like the Lord was putting on it my heart to go into coaching. He stopped me right there and said, ‘That’s perfect, because I called you up here to ask you to be a (graduate assistant).’ So it was an easy transition and an easy conversation.”
Tang concurred, saying it was the easiest decision of the summer.
While Awbrey had been kicking around the idea of coaching since before he arrived in K-State, the circumstances surrounding last season were enough to win him over.
He was one of 13 new players on a roster that also featured a new coaching staff and only two returning players in Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud.
Through an alchemy of building strong personal relationships and being detail-oriented both on and off the court, Tang and his staff managed to bring all of those disparate parts together to give K-State fans one of the program’s best seasons in recent memory.
“I think just being around our coaching staff each day, I just slowly developed this passion not just for playing and not just for being a great teammate and all of that, but our coaching staff, they really love the players beyond the game of basketball,” Awbrey said. “Just seeing the way players develop as young men really inspired me to be a coach … I think everybody here last year who came into the program left as better people.”
Awbrey also credited Manhattan High head coach Benji George and MCC coaches Shawn Condra and Jordan Strom for shaping how he thinks about the game of basketball and serving as early coaching role models.
“I was really blessed in high school to just have a great high school basketball coach and high school basketball staff,” Awbrey said. “Coach George, he’s honestly one of the smartest guys in the game of basketball in the state of Kansas, especially at the high school level. And so to play for him and to learn from him, I think has really helped shape my IQ of the game. And then when I was at MCC, both coach Condra and coach Strom were just so good relationally with players ... There’s ups and downs during the season and just being able to connect with players and help guide them through that is something that MCC taught me really well”
Awbrey had also done his homework before the meeting and was ready for the workload and commitment required. His older brother, Gabe Awbrey, joined Baylor’s men’s basketball team as a grad assistant last season and was able to tell his younger brother the ups and downs of the job.
“Throughout the season, I was talking to him about his experiences, whether he was enjoying it or not, and he was loving it,” the younger Awbrey said. “It definitely sounded like something I wanted to do and since I’ve started, we’ve definitely bonded a little bit more over some of the things we get asked to, the workload and all of that.”
And Awbrey’s gotten a pretty full taste of that workload in the short time that he’s been on staff.
He’s been kept busy on and off the court. Since he’s still fairly young and was playing for Tang just months earlier, he’s been a go-to in practice to guard current Wildcat players during workouts, which one could imagine can get tiring.
And that’s only part of his job. Whatever the team needs Awbrey to do, he’s happily available to help.
“Outside of the on-the-court stuff, it’s helping coaches with film, when we’ve had recruits on visits, we’ve had to help out with the visits, get things set up and ready to go. And then it’s just being on-call for whatever we need. Right now, with the airport closed in Manhattan, we’ve had to make some runs over to Kansas City, make sure guys get to study tables. Pretty much just helping in any way we can.”
But Awbrey is not complaining. He and the other graduate assistant know the deal when they sign up. Coaching on the Division I level is a fairly exclusive club, and to get in, you’ve got to pay your dues.
“It’s all things that we love to do around the game of basketball, but I think the hardest part is just the time commitment, which I knew going in, but it’s going to be long days, it’s going to be long hours, and we do a lot of work behind the scenes. It will be great during the season when we get to see the work we put in behind the scenes show itself on the court and our players get to excel, and our coaching staff gets to excel because of the things we’ve been able to assist them with.”
As far as any predictions for this season, Awbrey didn’t go into specifics, but he did want K-State fans to know that last season’s run was anything but a flash in the pan. After watching workouts throughout the summer, he can see the program continue to build on itself.
“I really think that, with the pieces we have, with the guys coming back, we’ve just built a culture here that will point towards sustained success. Not just great seasons, but continued greatness,” Awbrey said. “Coach Tang said it last year, but expect to win. And I think we have a lot of winners that really care about not just themselves but about the program.”