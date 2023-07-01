Nate Awbrey did not have to do a lot of convincing when he went to talk to Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang about a possible graduate assistant coaching position following the 2022-23 season, which concluded with a loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight in New York City.

The former KSU walk-on and Manhattan High and Manhattan Christian College star had fallen in love with coaching over the past season, and after giving it some thought, was ready to take that love to a new level.

Recommended for you