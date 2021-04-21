Former Kansas State forward Peyton Williams has secured a training camp roster invitation from the Seattle Storm.
Williams, a two-time All-Big 12 first team selection, scored 8.6 points on 52.8% shooting and grabbed 4.8 rebounds for Spartak Vidnoe in Moscow last season. She also scored 19.5 points per game on 69% shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in four Euroleague games.
The Storm finished won the 2020 WNBA championship after an 18-4 regular season record. They swept the Las Vegas Aces 3-0 in the WNBA finals.
Williams starred in both volleyball and basketball at K-State. She finished her career as the first player in program history to record 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 200 assists, 150 steals and 100 blocks. She finished third all time in career rebounds (967), sixth in blocks (119) and ninth in points (1,553).
In Volleyball, Williams earned second-team All Big 12 honors in 2019 and All-Freshman team honors in 2017.
WNBA training camps begin April 25. The preseason begins May 1, and the final roster cut-down date is May 13. The Storm will cut 20 players down to 12.