Former Kansas State track standout and current Wildcat volunteer coach Janne' Kassanavoid collected her first medal at an international competition on Sunday, earning bronze in the women's hammer throw while competing in the World Athletics Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Kassanavoid, who came into the meet ranked fifth in the world, captured a podium finish with a throw of 74.86 meters (255 feet, 11 inches). It marked the sixth consecutive meet that she's registered a throw 74 meters or longer.
“Janee’ has performed so well this season and put many check marks next to her goals this season,” K-State assistant coach Greg Watson said of his protégé. “To compete with the best in the world and come out with a medal in front of your home country is a dream come true! We are so proud of her."
Team USA walked away with two of the three top medals in the event, with gold going to Brooke Andersen who threw for 78.96 meters (259 feet). Canadian Camryn Rogers finished second (75.52 meters or 247 feet, 9 inches).
Kassanavoid advanced to the finals on Friday with a automatic qualifying mark of 74.46 meters (244 feet, 3 inches), which was the best of the 30 competitors in the qualification round. She was one of two entries to eclipse the automatic qualifying mark of 73.5 meters (241 feet, 1 inch).
The Lawson, Missouri native has now thrown better than 73 meters in seven of eight outdoor meets this season.
Kassanavoid competed for K-State from 2015-18. She won the Big 12 title in the women's hammer throw twice (2017, 2018) while earning All-American honors three times (2016, 2017, 2018). She earned first team honors in 2017 and set the school record with a toss of 68.21 meters (233 feet, 9 inches) at the 2018 Big 12 Championships.
Williamson to jump in the finals
Former Wildcat high jumper Kimberly Williamson will have her own shot at a medal after advancing to the finals at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Williamson and fellow Team Jamaica jumper Lamara Distin and Slovenia's Lia Apostoloviski tied for 10th in the qualification round with a mark of 1.9 meters (6 feet, 2.75 inches).
The height was the second heights of the season for Williamson. She qualified for the event after winning the Jamaican National Championship with a mark of 1.88 meters (6 feet, 2 inches).
She posted a height of 1.93 meters (6 feet, 4 inches) earlier this summer.
A Kingston, Jamaica native, Williamson competed at K-State from 2014 to 2016. She won the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championship in the high jump and was a four-time All-American. She earned three first team honors and won three Big 12 titles, two of which were outdoor titles (2015 and 2016).
She will jump in the finals on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m.