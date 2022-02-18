Kansas State defensive back Dante Barnett holds the defensive player of the game trophy after K-State beat Michigan in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl on Dec. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. Barnett was the named the safeties coach for UTEP on Friday.
Former Kansas State safety Dante Barnett has a new job.
The former three-time Wildcat team captain and 2013 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl Defensive MVP is joining former K-State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel’s staff at UTEP as the Miners’ new safeties’ coach, the school announced on Friday.
Barnett ended his four season K-State career (2012-2016) with 248 tackles (182 solo), eight interceptions, 24 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
He played at Booker T. Washington High School (Okla.) where he was teammates with former Wildcat and current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
Barnett started his coaching career at Arlington Seguin High School (Texas) in August 2018 where he served as the defensive backs’ coach, pass game coordinator and the wide receivers’ coach. He was also the head varsity boys track coach.
Barnett joins a Miners staff that’s loaded with K-State connections.
Aside from Dimel, who both played and coached for the Wildcats, Barnett joins former teammates Drew Liddle (2010-14), who tutors the tight ends and fullbacks, and Tremaine Thompson, a former Wildcat wide receiver from 2009-14 who is now a UTEP offensive quality control coach.
Former Wildcat player (1984-88) and coach (2006-07) Matt Wallerstedt is the associate head coach and defensive line coach and former six-year K-State assistant Scotty O’Hara (2011-16) is the Miners’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.