Emporia State announced the hire of David Spafford, a Kansas State graduate and former athletics and foundation employee, as its new athletics director on Wednesday.
Spafford, a native of Belleville, Kansas, worked in Manhattan from 1994 to 2000 in multiple management positions in the athletics department.
As the assistant athletics director for development, Spafford helped raise $2.4 million during the 1998-99 fiscal year which was used for many imprrovements around the department.
During his time at K-State, the athletics program and teams saw tremendous growth.
He returned to Manhattan in the early 2010s where he worked with the Kansas State University Foundation.
Spafford also worked at Wichita State, UMKC, New Mexico, Oklahoma State and Regis University in Denver before being hired by Emporia State.
He is a 1990 K-State graduate who played football for the Wildcats in 1986. Spafford also coached at Manhattan High for seven years, including being an assistant under legendary Indians’ head coach Lew Lane on the 1988 undefeated state championship team that earned a USA Today final ranking of 23rd in the nation.
“Emporia State Athletics is an opportunity that I have been looking at since my days coaching at Manhattan High School, while on the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors and while working for Kansas State and Wichita State Athletics,” Spafford said in a written statement. “The overall community has been very supportive throughout the years and with a new era of leadership beginning under President Hush, it is truly an exciting time for Hornet Nation.”