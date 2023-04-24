Dick Towers, a former Manhattan High coach and Kansas State athlete and athletics director, died on Sunday at age 92.

An Olathe native, Towers attended Kansas State and ran track under head coach Ward Haylett, competing in the half-mile and the 400-meter hurdles, and was a three-year starter for the Wildcat football team at quarterback, running back and safety during the 1950, 1951 and 1952 seasons.

