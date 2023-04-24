Former and current Kansas State athletics department employees including, from left, former K-State deputy athletics director and current Memphis athletics director Laird Veatch, former K-State senior associate athletics director and current Oklahoma State deputy athletics director Reid Sigmon, former K-State athletics director Dick Towers, current K-State athletics director Gene Taylor, former Iowa State and K-State athletics director Max Urick, former K-State athletics director and current Wake Forrest athletics director John Currie and former K-State senior associate athletics director for development and current Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg stand together following the funeral of Jack Vanier earlier this year. Towers died Sunday at age 92.
Former K-State athletics director Dick Towers (right) hands former Wildcat head coach Jack Hartman a game ball after breaking the school record for career wins by a head coach in 1984. Towers died on Sunday at age 92.
Dick Towers, a former Manhattan High coach and Kansas State athlete and athletics director, died on Sunday at age 92.
An Olathe native, Towers attended Kansas State and ran track under head coach Ward Haylett, competing in the half-mile and the 400-meter hurdles, and was a three-year starter for the Wildcat football team at quarterback, running back and safety during the 1950, 1951 and 1952 seasons.
He was named “The Most Inspirational Athlete” during his senior season.
Following his graduation from K-State, Towers took the head coaching job at Leavenworth High School for three seasons before returning to Manhattan in 1958 to take the reigns of the Indians football program.
After several average seasons, Towers led Manhattan High to its first state championship in 1961. The Indians ended the season with a 9-0 record, including toppling state powerhouse Lawrence High to open the season. Coming into the season, the Chesty Lions were riding a 47-game win streak that stretched back to 1943.
Towers was named the state’s prep coach of the year following the championship.
He left after the 1962 season for the collegiate ranks and after a season at Hutchinson Community College and two seasons as an assistant at K-State, Towers took an assistant coaching job at Southern Illinois for one season before earning the head job in 1967.
For seven years, Towers coached in Carbondale, amassing a 29-37-2 record. Towers led the Salukis to four winning seasons and, in 1967, upset No. 8 Tulsa in one of the bigger victories in school history. In 1973, he left to become offensive backfield coach at Duke where he coached from 1974 to 1976.
Towers returned to Kansas in 1977 to work for the Great Bend school district. He was then hired as an assistant to the athletics director and academic counselor at K-State in 1981. He took over the athletics director gig later that year after former AD DeLoss Dodds jumped to Texas.
He served as athletics director until December of 1984 when he was fired by then-university president Duane Acker. In 1986, he made the jump to Ames, Iowa where he served as an associate athletics director until 1989.
He is survived by his wife, Wann Towers, and their three children.
As of press time, funeral arrangements have not been made public.