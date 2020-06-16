Brett Lockwood now has an opportunity to make it to the big leagues.
Lockwood, a former Kansas State pitcher, signed with the Cincinnati Reds as a undrafted free agent Tuesday. The five-round MLB draft concluded last week.
A 6-foot-4 right-hander, Lockwood spent two seasons at K-State after transferring in from Palomar (Calif.) College.
His senior campaign was cut short in March, when the coronavirus outbreak canceled all NCAA spring sports. At the time of the season's cancellation, Lockwood had made five relief appearances, posting a sterling 0.00 earned run average. He recorded one save while allowing four hits and notching six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of work.
His five relief appearances tied for second most among the Wildcats' hurlers, with opposing batters hitting just .174 against him in 2020.
A native of Temecula, Calif., Lockwood earned the first save of his career in his home state, tossing three scoreless innings — and ringing up a season-best four strikeouts — at Stanford on March 6. From Feb. 21 to 26, Lockwood had three consecutive outings without permitting a hit.
During his two seasons with the Wildcats, Lockwood recorded a 3.22 ERA in 17 relief outings, throwing 22 1/3 innings and giving up eight earned runs. He finished with an 0-1 record with a save and 16 strikeouts.
K-State went 10-7 in Pete Hughes' second year as head coach, with a 9-2 record in their final 11 games.