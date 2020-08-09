Gene Wilson, the first Black men’s basketball player in the Big Seven Conference, recently died in his hometown of Anderson, Indiana. He was 89.
Wilson played at Kansas State in two stints in two sports, first from 1950 to 1952 and then from 1954 to 1956. In addition to being the first Black basketball player in the Big Seven, Wilson also was one of five athletes to break the color barrier in track and field. His two tenures at K-State came because he was drafted into the Army in 1952, serving 13 months in the Korean War before returning to Manhattan in 1954.
“The coaches had to approve first, then the athletic directors and finally the university president,” Wilson told Larry Weigel in 2013 about breaking the color barrier in the Big Seven. “(K-State) President Milton Eisenhower took the lead and I’m grateful to him to make it happen. The approval finally came in August, but if it wasn’t for Milton Eisenhower, the Big Seven would not have integrated for another few years. Eisenhower was determined it was going to happen and he suffered a little because of it.”
Wilson played for Naismith Hall of Fame head coaches in Jack Gardner and Fred “Tex” Winter on the hard court, helping the Wildcats combine to win 47 games over his two stints. That included a Big Seven title and an NCAA West regional semifinal appearance as a senior in 1955-56. He also ran track for another legendary coach: Ward Haylett later was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Wilson continued to be a trendsetter after college, becoming the first Black director of the State of Kansas Youth Center in Topeka. He also was the first Black umpire for the American Legion in Topeka, calling 12 regional games, four World Series tournaments and two international series tournaments.
Wilson was part of the inaugural class of the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013 after umpiring in Topeka for more than 50 years.
Born Feb. 21, 1931, in Anderson, Wilson developed into a stellar basketball player and track and field athlete at Anderson High School in his hometown. The school made the final four of the state tournament in 1948, earning a No. 1 ranking during his senior season. He also captured the state’s long jump championship in 1950.
Wilson joined K-State’s varsity basketball squad in 1951-52, appearing in 24 games as a sophomore and ranking sixth on the team in scoring at 5.8 points per game on 43.9% shooting. The Wildcats went 19-5 that season, finishing second in the Big Seven behind Kansas, which went on to win the national championship. K-State handed KU its only conference loss that season, topping the Jayhawks 81-64 at Ahearn Field House on Jan. 26, 1952.
After returning from the Korean War, Wilson combined to play in 20 games for Winter and K-State in 1954-55 and 1955-56. An injury kept him sidelined for much of his senior campaign in 1955-56, when the Wildcats went 17-8 and won the Big Seven title.
In addition to his time umpiring and working for the State of Kansas Youth Center in Topeka, he also worked for the Kansas Civil Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) until retirement.
Wilson is survived by his wife, Mae Wilson, and daughter, Jeannette West of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, sons Jon Wilson and Jeffry Wilson, both of Topeka, as well as several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents (Randolph and Hazel Wilson) and siblings. Wilson’s brother Johnny played four seasons for the Harlem Globetrotters.