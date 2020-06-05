Brad Korn took his time in deciding when to sit down and share his thoughts on the death of George Floyd and how it fit within the larger issue of racism in the United States. Korn, a former Kansas State men’s basketball assistant, went back and forth in his mind over, “What I should say, if anything?”
He finally aired those thoughts in a message posted to his Twitter account Sunday morning.
“I believe racism is a learned and accepted behavior passed down generationally, learned through television (media), learned from outsiders,” wrote Korn, who is entering his first season as the men’s basketball head coach at Southeast Missouri State. “As a parent/coach, the greatest thing I can give back to this world are people who see human beings and their hearts first before anything else. Why can we not seem to accept that it is OK if someone doesn’t look like us? The truth is, we don’t look like us either when we do these inhumane acts.”
In his new role at the helm of the Redhawks’ program, he admitted he now “has a larger responsibility,” that more people now look to him for guidance.
“I will do my best to lead a group of young men through communication, openness, and giving them a voice to be heard and to express themselves without fear in a safe environment,” he wrote.
Above all, he wants his players to believe that the world can become a safe place for all — and that while the actions of some may not always evince this, that “people as a whole are good.”
Korn readily acknowledges being a white man, he hasn’t had to deal with the same worries African-Americans and other minorities do going about their day-to-day lives.
“But I’m willing to be uncomfortable listening. It can’t just be a tweet; it must be active with action,” he wrote. “We have made progress, but it is quite obvious that we have so much further to go.”
