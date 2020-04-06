As Brad Korn officially took the reins of Southeast Missouri State’s men’s basketball program late last month, he invoked phrases from the football world.
Though he didn’t explicitly name Chris Klieman, Korn used a phrase that’s familiar to those who have followed Kansas State football for the past year: Korn emphasized the importance of putting “one day on top of the next day on top of the next day.” (Klieman specifically prefers stacking his “good days on top of good days.”) Then Korn turned to one of his new co-workers, SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz.
“To steal a line from ‘Coach Tuke,’” said Korn, referring to Matukewicz’s nickname, “’Who are we and where are we going?’ Those will be the questions that remain. We will be defined by the commitment in the pillars and the cornerstones of our program.”
Korn, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant on Bruce Weber’s K-State staff, pointed to the five traits he hopes come to define SEMO in the years to come: character (“Who we are when no one is watching.”); passion (“All the way for SEMO, something bigger than ourselves.”); accountability (“Your time and your words are the ultimate respect for the people around you.); unity (“Bringing people together.”); and thankfulness (“Be humble and love deeper.”)
Yet what Korn’s tenure must be defined by, to remain employed for the long term, is to reverse SEMO’s fortunes. The Redhawks fired former head coach Rick Ray last month after he posted a 51-104 overall record (27-59 Ohio Valley Conference) in five seasons. They bottomed out last year, going 7-24 overall and finishing last in the 12-team OVC at 3-15 mark — two games worse than Tennessee-Martin and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, which tied for 10th at 5-13.
But it’s not as if Ray’s foibles were an outlier.
Since SEMO joined Division I prior to the 1991-92 season — following a stellar run in Division II — it has ended above .500 just eight times. The Redhawks’ last winning season was 2013-14, when they compiled an 18-14 record. They have only made one NCAA Tournament appearance, which came during the 1999-2000 campaign.
Korn is well aware of this history. But he isn’t focused on the past.
“There are things here in place for you to have success,” Korn told SEMOball.com. “I can’t really speak of why there hasn’t been the consistency but (what) I can speak of are the reasons why we can (succeed). When I looked at this job, I know some people thought ‘Aw man, look at the record.’ I see that as great room for opportunity and great room for growth and a great way to put your fingerprints on something.”
That’s why Brady Barke hired him. In a sprawling opening statement that lasted nearly four minutes at Korn’s introductory press conference March 24, Barke, SEMO’s athletics director, listed off the reasons — more than a dozen in all, beginning each qualification he sought with the phrase “someone who” — Korn was the right coach at the right time.
“I wanted someone I could trust and could work well with as we build this together,” he said, “but more than that I really wanted to find someone to lead our program who truly wanted to be here, not just because they wanted to be a Division I basketball coach, but because they saw something special in SEMO — someone who saw something in a program that hadn’t truly experienced much success at the Division I level.”
Barke said during the search, he learned more about Korn. And he liked what he uncovered.
“We found someone who has grit,” Barke said. “Someone who has made his own success. Someone who knew what he wanted and went out and got it.”
He recalled Korn’s playing days at Southern Illinois. Korn redshirted as a freshman under Weber, who was then the Salukis’ head coach. By the time he was a senior, Korn was a key piece of a squad that won 25 games and went 17-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference — a year in which Korn earned a spot on the league’s Most Improved Team. Korn has tasted success as a coach as well, winning multiple conference championships as an assistant at both SIU and K-State. But he’s also experienced tough times: He was fired along with then-SIU head coach (now K-State associate head coach) Chris Lowery and the rest of the staff following an 8-23 campaign in 2011-12. Korn also suffered through this past year with the Wildcats, when they lost 21 games, setting a single-season program record for defeats.
That didn’t bother Barke, though.
“He’s been on top of the mountain and he’s been in the bottom of the valley,” Barke said. “But through it all, he’s come out prepared. He embodies what this region is all about: He’s an honest, hard-working person who uses failure and criticism to fuel his drive to be better. He’s self-made, and that’s who we need to lead our program into the future.”
Well, not entirely “self-made,” Korn himself admitted.
His family, he said, has made innumerable sacrifices for the sake of his coaching career. Korn thanked his wife and daughters for allowing him to pursue his dream “guilt free.” Korn’s parents and sister devoted time and money, too.
“You don’t get to where you are in life — successful, great positions like this — by yourself,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them, I would not be here today. I cannot thank them enough. To hear their pride and their joy and their voices of how I make them proud, it just gives me more fuel and more fire.”
Korn wouldn’t be embarking on the first head-coaching job of his career without his mentors in the business, either.
He rifled through a list of names, from Lowery and Purdue head coach Matt Painter (Weber’s successor at SIU) to former Missouri State head coach Paul Lusk. Korn took great care to linger upon Weber’s influence, however.
Or as Korn referred to him, “My coach.”
“Not only did I play for him when he took over a struggling program, but I was fortunate enough to work for him the last four seasons at Kansas State,” Korn said. “To be able to get to the BCS level has always been a dream of mine, and to win a Big 12 championship and to go to the Elite Eight and experience that with him is something I will never, ever forget and will cherish forever.
“To work alongside one of the most respected men in college basketball is something every young coach would aspire to do and I do not take that lightly. He’s run his program with class, integrity and to have the success that he has had gives me a lot of confidence that I can do the same here for SEMO basketball.”
Korn hopes to achieve that by making the program as inclusive as possible. He wants former players as well as alumni to get involved.
Stop by the coaching office. Attend a practice. Send an email. Call him on the phone.
Just invest in the program.
“We need you and we want you to be a part of your university — in your program — in our region. We must create this atmosphere,” he said. “My family and I our staff are here to help continue to build and restore the history that is SEMO basketball.”
And invigorate what he called SEMO’s “brand,” one that embodies what the region is all about.
“You wake up, no matter how you feel, you give your best effort for that day,” he said. “ You never make an excuse. No task is too small. You bring others up with you and it is always bigger than yourself. We need the type of players and workers that are more interested in having a great senior night than a great signing day.”
Korn is eager to start. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, he acknowledged that beginning to infuse the program with his core tenets is more challenging than it normally would be. But Korn viewed it as simply another obstacle to overcome.
“In life, the brick walls are there for a reason: You either bust through them or you go around them, but you never let them be an excuse,” he said. “We will not let this be excuse to stop us from where we going.”
Considering the program’s past, both recent and in the preceding decades of Division-I futility, growing pains are to be expected. Couple that with this being Korn’s first foray as a head coach, and that’s doubly true. But a turnaround can’t be achieved in a day.
This is merely the first step.
“I’m not going to be perfect, and neither will our staff and neither will our team, but together, we can bring that joy that SEMO basketball deserves. It will not be easy,” Korn said, “but I promise you it will be worth it.”