Kamau Stokes' European journey will continue.
Stokes, part of one of the most decorated senior classes in the history of Kansas State's men's basketball program, recently signed a contract with the Norrköping Dolphins. The team plays in the Basketligan, the top professional basketball league in Sweden.
A Baltimore native, Stokes played for the Wildcats from 2015 to 2019. Alongside fellow seniors Barry Brown and Dean Wade, the group posted an 88-51 (.633) overall record during their time in Manhattan, advancing to the NCAA Tournament three times, which included a run to the Elite Eight in 2018. K-State followed that up by winning a share of the Big 12 regular-season title (split with eventual national runner-up Texas Tech) in 2018-19.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Stokes left K-State as one of just three players in the school's annals — Jacob Pullen and Steve Henson are the others — to tally at least 1,000 points, 200 3-point field goals, 400 assists and 100 steals in a career. He finished among the program's all-time top 10 in six statistical categories, including assists (415; third), 3-point field goals (207; fifth) and attempts (595; fourth), steals (135; fifth), starts (106/eighth) and minutes (3,603; ninth).
He scored in double figures in 70 of his 119 games with the Wildcats, posting his career best (24 points) in a game against North Carolina during his freshman season. Stokes led the Wildcats in 3-point field goals as both a sophomore and senior, with injuries nagging him for much of his junior campaign. Stokes also was a gifted passer, dishing out 100 or more assists in each of his final three seasons at K-State.
He started his professional career in Europe last year, playing for Poland-based Polpharma Starogard Gdański, which competes in the Polish Basketball League. Stokes averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 12 appearances for the team.