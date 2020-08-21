#18 Kansas State vs Oklahoma

Then-Kansas State senior guard Kamau Stokes celebrates on the bench during a Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum on March 9, 2019. Stokes recently signed with the Norrköping Dolphins, a Swedish professional team.

 Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

Kamau Stokes' European journey will continue.

Stokes, part of one of the most decorated senior classes in the history of Kansas State's men's basketball program, recently signed a contract with the Norrköping Dolphins. The team plays in the Basketligan, the top professional basketball league in Sweden.

A Baltimore native, Stokes played for the Wildcats from 2015 to 2019. Alongside fellow seniors Barry Brown and Dean Wade, the group posted an 88-51 (.633) overall record during their time in Manhattan, advancing to the NCAA Tournament three times, which included a run to the Elite Eight in 2018. K-State followed that up by winning a share of the Big 12 regular-season title (split with eventual national runner-up Texas Tech) in 2018-19.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Stokes left K-State as one of just three players in the school's annals — Jacob Pullen and Steve Henson are the others — to tally at least 1,000 points, 200 3-point field goals, 400 assists and 100 steals in a career. He finished among the program's all-time top 10 in six statistical categories, including assists (415; third), 3-point field goals (207; fifth) and attempts (595; fourth), steals (135; fifth), starts (106/eighth) and minutes (3,603; ninth).

He scored in double figures in 70 of his 119 games with the Wildcats, posting his career best (24 points) in a game against North Carolina during his freshman season. Stokes led the Wildcats in 3-point field goals as both a sophomore and senior, with injuries nagging him for much of his junior campaign. Stokes also was a gifted passer, dishing out 100 or more assists in each of his final three seasons at K-State.

He started his professional career in Europe last year, playing for Poland-based Polpharma Starogard Gdański, which competes in the Polish Basketball League. Stokes averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 12 appearances for the team.

Tags

Recommended for you