David Sloan will finish his college career in the mountains of Tennessee.
Sloan, a former Kansas State guard who announced April 6 that he would enter the transfer portal, revealed his new home Monday: East Tennessee State. He posted the news on his personal Twitter account.
"I want to thank all the schools that have recruited me, I want to thank GOD because without Him none of this could be possible," Sloan wrote. "Shoutout to the ones that’s going to criticize me it’s apart of life! I got a family to feed."
Below the written message, Sloan posted a graphic of himself wearing a No. 4 East Tennessee State jersey. ETSU has yet to formally announce Sloan's signing.
The timing of Sloan's transfer didn't appear coincidental: it came one day after K-State secured the commitment of junior college point guard Rueadale “Rudi” Williams, who led the NJCAA in total assists last season while averaging 21 points, 8.9 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
At the time of his departure earlier this month, Sloan was the fourth Wildcat to transfer out of the program since the season ended, joining fellow guard Cartier Diarra and forwards James Love and Nigel Shadd. Rising senior forward Levi Stockard became Transfer No. 5 Tuesday morning.
Sloan spent just one season in Manhattan. He appeared in all 32 games for the Wildcats in 2019-20, which included nine starts. Sloan finished his brief career at K-State with averages of 19.4 minutes, 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
He joined the program last year as a highly regarded junior college prospect, starring at John A. College in Carterville, Ill.
In both seasons with the Vols, Sloan led the National Junior College Athletic Association in assists. During the 2018-19 campaign, his assist total (326) and assists per game (10.2) ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA. He averaged a double-double that season (16.1 points and 10.2 assists per game.)
Sloan nearly averaged a double-double during his junior-college career, with marks of 14.1 points and 9.8 assists. He scored or assisted on 44 percent of the team’s total made field goals (2,176) those two years.
Sloan posted three triple-doubles during his time with the Vols, with two occuring in consecutive contests versus Southwestern Illinois (19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) and Lake Land (10 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists), respectively. He had a double-digit assist total in 39 of his 64 games at John A. Logan College, with six outings of 15-plus and a personal-best 19 against Western Kentucky Tech.
Sloan never came close to matching those types of numbers with the Wildcats, though.
His best scoring performance at K-State came in a contest that always will be remembered for reasons not germane to basketball: He posted career-bests in points (17), field goals made (seven) and 3-point field goals made (two) in a loss at Kansas on Jan. 21 ... the same night a brawl broke out between the teams in the final seconds of an 81-61 loss for the Wildcats in Lawrence.
Sloan dished out five or more assists six times, with a high of eight in a neutral-site loss versus Saint Louis in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 21.
He joins an ETSU program that went 30-4 this past season, including a 16-2 mark in the Southern Conference. The Buccaneers won both the regular season and conference tournament titles, with the latter championship earning them the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which was later canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
East Tennessee State became just the fourth team in the 100-year history of the conference to win 30 or more games in a season, joining Wofford (30-5, 2018-19), North Carolina State (30-7, 1950-51) and North Carolina (30-5, 1945-46).
Sloan might have an opportunity to start immediately.
The Bucs lost five seniors to graduation. The quintet ranked among the team's top eight scorers, led by Tray Boyd, who averaged 13.5 points per game, and Isaiah Tisdale, who won the SoCon Tournament MVP award after pouring in a career and game-high 24 points — 5-for-8 from the field overall, 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-for-11 from the free throw line — in a 72-58 win over Wofford in the championship game.
Sloan will be the fifth member of ETSU's recruiting 2020 class, joining fellow transfers Jalen Johnson (Tennessee), Silas Adheke (Northern Kentucky) and Ty Brewer (Southeastern Louisiana) along with incoming freshman Paul Smith.